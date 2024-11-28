What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

November 28, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for Saturday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Komander vs. Hechicero

-The Beast Mortos vs. Serpentico

-Katsuyori Shibata, Atlantis Jr., and Mascara Dorada vs. Action Andretti and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin

-Thunder Rosa in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on November 20 in Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena. This week’s Rampage airs Saturday at 5CT/6ET on TNT or immediately following AEW Collision. Don Murphy’s reviews of Rampage are available after the show airs.

