AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for Saturday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.
-Komander vs. Hechicero
-The Beast Mortos vs. Serpentico
-Katsuyori Shibata, Atlantis Jr., and Mascara Dorada vs. Action Andretti and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin
-Thunder Rosa in action
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on November 20 in Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena. This week’s Rampage airs Saturday at 5CT/6ET on TNT or immediately following AEW Collision. Don Murphy’s reviews of Rampage are available after the show airs.
