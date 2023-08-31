AEW media call report: Live notes on Tony Khan’s pro wrestling media session ahead of Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the pro wresting media on Thursday, August 31, 2023 to promote Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-Tony Khan said he’s very excited about All Out and being back in Chicago. Khan noted that Kenny Omega and Saraya were amongst the talent who were unable to appear due to illness or travel issues related to the hurricane.

-Khan was asked whether CM Punk will be a part of All Out. Khan said it’s a great question and he appreciated the caller asking. He said they were still investigating the situation. He said that if he could say more, he would. He said he was still looking into some things.

-Khan was asked about the scheduling for next year with All In and All Out. Khan said All In will happen at Wembley Stadium on August 25. He said he thinks All Out is a big part of Labor Day weekend. He spoke about running All Out on a bank holiday weekend, and running All Out over Labor Day weekend in the United States. He said he feels that All Out has built a great tradition and it should be a great show.