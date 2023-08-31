AEW Dynamite rating for the final edition before All Out

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 871,000 viewers for TBS, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. The viewership count was up slightly from the 870,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.30 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.32 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.50 rating on USA Network. The August 31, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 1.02 million viewers and a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the All Out go-home edition.a