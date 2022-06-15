AEW Dynamite preview: The updated card for tonight’s Road Rager themed episode

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson in a ladder match for the AEW Tag Titles

-Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a hair vs. hair match

-Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi meet face to face ahead of their match for the Interim AEW Championship at Forbidden Door

-Wardlow faces twenty security guards in a handicap elimination match

-Ethan Page vs. Miro in an All Atlantic Championship qualifying match

-Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

IWGP U.S. Champion Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood

Powell’s POV: The show was originally scheduled to include Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson in a Triple Threat ladder match for the AEW Tag Titles. The Hardys were pulled from the match following Jeff’s DUI arrest. Dynamite will be live from St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena (Rampage will be taped the same night). Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).