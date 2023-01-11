AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage poll results, Abdullah the Butcher, Mascarita Sagrada, King Mo, Mick McManus, Gory Guerrero

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. The show includes Death Triangle vs. The Elite in a ladder match in the deciding match of the best of seven series for the AEW Trios Titles. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage taping in Los Angeles. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Abdullah the Butcher (Lawrence Shreve) is 82.

-Mascarita Sagrada is 58.

-King Mo Lawal (Muhammed Lawal) is 42.

-The late Mick McManus (William Matthews) was born on January 11, 1920. he died on May 22, 2013 at age 93.

-The late Gory Guerrero (Salvador Guerrero Quesada) was born on January 11, 1921. He died at age 69 on April 18, 1990.