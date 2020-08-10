WarnerMedia shakeup continues with a reported 600 staff cuts

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WarnerMedia followed its Friday executive shakeup by making staff cuts on Monday. Deadline.com reports that roughly 600 staff members were cut.

Powell’s POV: The pro wrestling connection is that WarnerMedia owns TNT, which is the television home of All Elite Wrestling. In case you missed it on Friday, the shakeup included the departure of Kevin Reilly, the executive who brought AEW to TNT and signed off on the renewal of AEW Dynamite on TNT through 2023. It remains unknown how the shakeup will affect AEW over the long haul.