Peacock orders series based on a film that featured WWE talent

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NBCU-owned Peacock streaming service has ordered eight episodes of a “MacGruber” streaming series for 2021. The series stems from the 2010 movie of the same name, which came from a “Saturday Night Live” parody based on the “MacGyver” television series. The 2010 film starred Will Forte in the lead role and featured appearances by then-WWE talent Chris Jericho, MVP, Great Khali, Kane, Mark Henry, and Big Show. Read more at HollywoodReporter.com.

Powell’s POV: I admit that the pro wrestling connection is a little soft, especially considering (spoiler alert) the fate of the characters played by the wrestlers in the film. This is more of a selfish post celebrating the greatness of this underrated comedy gem being converted into streaming series. Now if only a streaming service would relaunch Forte’s “The Last Man on Earth” series.