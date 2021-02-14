02/14 Powell and Moore’s NXT Takeover Vengeance Day audio review: Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne for the NXT Title, Johnny Gargano vs. Kushida for the NXT North American Title, Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez for the NXT Women’s Title, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet) and John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Jason Powell and John Moore review the NXT Takeover Vengeance Day live special featuring Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne for the NXT Championship, Johnny Gargano vs. Kushida for the NXT North American Title, Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez for the NXT Women’s Championship, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals, and more (59:37)…

Click here for the February 14 NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.