02/14 ProWrestling.net Free Podcast: Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s post NXT Takeover Vengeance Day media call

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive Paul Levesque (a/k/a Triple H) took questions from members of the pro wrestling media following Sunday’s NXT Takeover Vengeance Day event. The topics include using the Dusty Rhodes name for the team tournament, the length of the women’s championship match, some wrestlers signing and going right to NXT television, LA Knight (Eli Drake), his reaction to a table breaking in the women’s title match and how the wrestlers handled it, whether the move to Peacock will affect the number of Takeover events, his assessment of how Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix are performing on commentary, the early success of MSK, the possibility of an NXT South American brand, and more…

Click here for the February 14 Paul “Triple H” Levesque media call.

