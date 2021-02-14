NXT Takeover Vengeance Day Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show February 14, 2021 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. NXT Takeover Vengeance Day Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Takeover Vengeance Day Poll – Vote for the best match of the night Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne for the NXT Championship Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship Johnny Gargano vs. Kushida for the NXT North American Championship Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart in the Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans in the Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsnxtnxt takeovernxt takeover vengeance daynxt vengeance daypro wrestlingwwewwe nxt
Be the first to comment