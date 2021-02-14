NXT Takeover Vengeance Day Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

NXT Takeover Vengeance Day Poll – Vote for the best match of the night

Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne for the NXT Championship

Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship

Johnny Gargano vs. Kushida for the NXT North American Championship

Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart in the Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals