NXT Breakout tournament entrants announced

July 6, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers were announced for the NXT Breakout Tournament during Tuesday’s television show.

-Trey Baxter (f/k/a Blake Christian)

-Carmelo Hayes (f/k/a Christian Casanova)

-Andre Chase (f/k/a Harlem Bravado)

-Josh Briggs

-Ikemen Jiro

-Joe Gacy

-Odyssey Jones

-Duke Hudson

Powell’s POV: The tournament will begin next week on the NXT television show. The first advertised match is Ikemen Jiro vs. Duke Hudson. It’s a nice lineup, though I am disappointed that Ari Sterling, who previously worked as Alex Zayne, was not included.

