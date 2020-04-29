WWE on FS1 viewership for features on John Cena, Triple H, Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Four WWE historical shows aired on FS1 on Tuesday. The following are the viewership counts for each episode, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

-John Cena’s Best WrestleMania Matches: 124,000 viewers

-Triple H’s Best WrestleMania Matches: 220,000 viewers

-The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak: 270,000 viewers

-Shawn Michaels’ Best WrestleMania Matches: 217,000 viewers

Powell’s POV: The shows are listed in the order in which they aired with the Cena episode starting at 6CT/7ET before primetime and the Michaels episode airing at 9CT/10ET leading into WWE Backstage. Speaking of which, the WWE Backstage show did not finish in the top 150 cable ratings and thus we do not have their viewership count at this time. If that changes, we’ll list it in a separate post on the main page.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

