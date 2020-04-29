04/29 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Rebellion Night Two with Michael Elgin vs. Moose vs. Hernandez in a Triple Threat, Havok vs. Rosemary in a Full Metal Mayhem match, Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Suicide vs. Rohit Raju, Joseph P Ryan vs. Cousin Jake

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Rebellion Night Two with Michael Elgin vs. Moose vs. Hernandez in a Triple Threat, Havok vs. Rosemary in a Full Metal Mayhem match, Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Suicide vs. Rohit Raju, Joseph P Ryan vs. Cousin Jake, and more (19:28)…

Click here for the April 29 Impact Wrestling audio review.

