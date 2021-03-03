AEW Dynamite preview: Shaq and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet featured on tonight’s AEW Revolution go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

-Paul Wight interviewed by Tony Schiavone.

-Ryo Mizunami vs. Nyla Rose in the AEW Eliminator tournament final.

-Tully Blanchard and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Jurassic Express” Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt in a six-man tag match.

-Hangman Page and John Silver vs. Matt Hardy and Marq Quen.

-Chris Jericho and MJF press conference.

-Dark Order’s 10 vs. Max Caster in a ladder match qualifier.

Powell’s POV: AEW is billing this event as “The Crossroads.” There was a ten-man tag match previously advertised, but it has been replaced by the Page and Silver vs. Hardy and Quen match. Tonight’s episode will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join me for the live review of Dynamite tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.