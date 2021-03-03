NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The February 24 NXT television show scored an A grade from 50 percent of our poll voters. B finished second with 35 percent of the vote.

-The February 24 AEW Dynamite produced a B grade from 39 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the slight edge to Dynamite when we discussed the two shows during Thursday’s Dot Net Weekly audio show. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.