Iron Survivor Challenge matches set for NXT Deadline

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT will hold a pair of Iron Survivor Challenge matches at the NXT Deadline premium live event. Shawn Michaels appeared on Tuesday’s NXT to announce the rules of the match and stated that there will be a men’s version and a women’s version.

The match starts with two wrestlers. An additional entrant will be be added every five minutes until five wrestlers have entered the match. The goal is to have the most falls at the end of the 25-minute match. Falls are worth one point and can be won by pinfall, submission, or disqualification. When a wrestler loses a fall, they must enter a penalty box for 90 seconds. The winners of the respective matches become No. 1 contenders to the NXT and NXT Women’s championships. Read the official rules at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: The penalty box rules make the match feel similar to the King of the Mountain match that was created in TNA and is still used by Impact Wrestling. The King of the Mountain match rules are different, including the goal at the end being for a wrestler to hang a title belt on a hook. NXT has yet to announce the wrestlers who will compete in the Iron Survivor Challenge.