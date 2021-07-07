What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation taping spoilers

July 7, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark Elevation
Miami, Florida at the James L Knight Center
Results courtesy of Twitter.com/MrJacobCohen

1. Thunder Rosa beat Dreamgirl Ellie.

2. Riho over Amber Nova.

3. Matt Hardy defeated Fuego Del Sol.

4. Powerhouse Hobbs over Baron Black.

Ricky Starks came out with security and said he couldn’t trust Brian Taz said Stars was embarrassing. Cage because he wasn’t cleared. Cage beat up the security guards.

5. Yuka Sakazaki defeated Kilynn King.

6. Leyla Hirsch over Chelsea Heather.

7. Billy Gunn, Colton Gunn, Brian Pillman Jr., and Griff Garrison defeated Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Luther, and Serpentico.

Powell's POV: Some of the matches were taped for Elevation, while others may have been taped for Dark.

Topics

