7/7 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a Street Fight for the AEW Tag Titles, Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Sydal, Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall in a strap match, Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager vs. FTR and Wardlow

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite “Road Rager” (Episode 93)

Miami, Florida at the James L. Knight Center

Aired live July 7, 2021 on TNT

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then the broadcast team of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur checked in. Cody Rhodes made his elaborate entrance while his opponent QT Marshall stood in the ring. Ring announcer Justin Roberts handled the introductions…

1. Cody Rhodes (w/Arn Anderson) vs. QT Marshall (w/Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solow) in a strap match. Excalibur stated that it was his first time calling a strap match. Marshall rolled to ringside to talk with his cornermen. Rhodes dove onto Marshall and then rolled him inside the ring.

The referee started the match once Rhodes had the strap attached to his wrist. UFC star Amanda Nunes and Dan Lambert were shown in the crowd. Ross explained that the wrestlers had to touch all four corners consecutively to win the match.

Dustin Rhodes ran out after Solow got involved. Dustin threw Solow over the barricade and fought with him into the crowd. In the ring, Marshall caught Cody with a low blow and then whipped him with the strap. A short time later, Cody used the rope to pull Marshall into the ring post. Marshall came up with a bloody forehead.

Marshall came back with an avalanche powerbomb. Marshall wrapped the strap around Cody’s body and then placed him on the top rope. Marshall pulled Cody from the ropes into a Diamond Cutter. Marshall touched three corners, but Cody prevented him from touching the fourth.

Cody no-sold strap shots from Marshall and fired up. Cody took Marshall down with a head-scissors and then whipped him. Cody ran up the ropes, jumped off, and performed a Cutter on the way down. Cody touched three corners and then hit Marshall low with a boot. Marshall stopped Cody from touching the fourth corner and then spat on him. Cody dropped him with three CrossRhodes and then touched all four corners to win the match…

Cody Rhodes beat QT Marshall in 10:40 in a strap match.

Powell’s POV: A good match with a decisive win. The crowd was hot for Cody, but they were quiet at times while Marshall was on the offensive. Speaking of the crowd, rejoice! Pro wrestling is back on the road. AEW tonight, MLW on Saturday, ROH on Sunday, and WWE starts back on the road a week from Friday. What was once the norm is now cause for celebration. By the way, I am filling in for Jake Barnett tonight. Jake will be covering WWE Smackdown for me on Friday night and should be back on Dynamite coverage next week.

Shawn Spears said the ego of Sammy Guevara is his greatest hinderance. A chair flew into the picture and hit Spears (he wisely put his hands up). Guevara entered the picture, sat down on a chair, and said: “I got you, bitch. This is far, far from over”…

Ross hyped AEW Champion Kenny Omega being interviewed by Schiavone for after the break… [C]

Schiavone introduced Omega, who came to the ring with Don Callis. Schiavone was dismissed by Callis, who said it was a great time for a history lesson. A “you got fired” chant broke out. Callis said real men don’t quit, they get fired. Callis’s history lesson focused on the wrestlers that Omega has beaten in AEW Championship matches. Callis said there’s no one left for Omega to beat. The fans responded by chanting “We Want Hangman.”

The Dark Order made their entrance. Evil Uno had Alex Reynolds hold his jacket and then he went to the ring alone while the other members stood on the stage. Uno asked Omega why he was ignoring the crowd and why he’s so afraid of Hangman Page. Omega started to respond and was interrupted by the crowd chanting “Cowboy Shit.”

Omega asked Uno what the capital of Thailand is, then kicked him in the balls before saying Bangkok. Stu Grayson entered the ring and was thrown to ringside by Omega. Meanwhile, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson attacked the other Dark Order members from behind on the stage and eventually joined Omega inside the ring.

Hangman Page made his entrance and cleared Gallows and Anderson from the ring. Page went face to face with Omega and they jawed at one another. Anderson got back on the apron and was knocked off by Page, which gave Omega an opportunity to leave the ring…

Powell’s POV: A solid segment. The crowd would have exploded if Page had taken out Omega with his Buckshot Lariat, but they saved that for another time. Callis was fired in an Impact Wrestling storyline. As such, it’s encouraging for Impact that so many fans in this venue seemed to be aware of it.

A pre-taped segment aired with Jim Ross interviewing Ethan Page and Darby Allin backstage. Ross said he found it disturbing that both men were talking about ending each other’s career. He asked what happened between them in the past to create such animosity.

Allin said his first year in wrestling was Page’s twelfth. He said he was homeless and living in his car. Allin said it wasn’t his fault that Page was married with kids and never left his hometown. Allin said Page was a big fish in a small pond and he couldn’t stand that Allin made it to AEW before he did.

Page said he plucked Allin from obscurity and he’d probably still be living in his care if it wasn’t for him. Page said he brought Allin into the business and would take him out next week when they meet in a coffin match. Ross said he didn’t have an easy feeling about the match…

Powell’s POV: A good and necessary segment to better establish the rivalry between the two.

2. Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz (w/Konnan) vs. Wardlow, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler (w/Tully Blanchard). The Inner Circle trio were in offensive control heading into a picture-in-picture commercial break. [C]