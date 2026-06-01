WWE Raw preview (live coverage this afternoon): King and Queen of the Ring tournaments start today in Italy

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for today’s WWE Raw television show.

-Jacob Fatu must acknowledge Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief

-Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes in a four-way King of the Ring match

-The Queen of the Ring tournament begins

Powell’s POV: The tournament final will be held at Night of Champions, and the winners will receive world title matches at SummerSlam. Rey Mysterio earned an Intercontinental Title match against Penta during last week’s Raw, but they did not say when the match will take place. It’s highly unlikely to occur on this show due to Penta’s KOTR match.

Raw will be live from Turin, Italy, at Inalpi Arena. The same venue played host to WWE Clash in Italy on Sunday. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams this afternoon on Netflix at 1CT/2ET. My same-day audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).