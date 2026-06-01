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AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s live show

June 1, 2026

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-Megan Bayne and Lena Kross for the TayJay for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Persephone vs. Hazuki in a women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision will be live from Youngstown, Ohio, at Covelli Centre. Don Murphy’s review will be available after tonight’s show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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