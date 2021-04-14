AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s unopposed show, special enforcer Mike Tyson, AEW Tag Title match, Kris Statlander’s in-ring return, Anthony Ogogo’s Dynamite debut match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as ringside enforcer.

-Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy for the TNT Championship.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Pac and Rey Fenix for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill.

-Kris Statlander vs. Amber Nova.

-Anthony Ogogo’s in-ring debut.

Powell’s POV: The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will be barred from ringside during the Jericho vs. Harwood match. Tonight’s episode was taped Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. NXT made its move to Tuesdays last night, meaning Dynamite will run unopposed by other pro wrestling content starting tonight. It will be very interesting to see what effect this has on the ratings and even the structure of both shows. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.