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WWE SummerSlam lineup (Live Coverage Tonight): The card for the second night of the stadium event

August 2, 2026

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held tonight in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend in a five-way ladder match to become the Interim WWE Women’s Champion

-Penta vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title

-Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin for the U.S. Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor to become No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship

-Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio in a “Human Monies on a Pole” match

Powell’s POV: The three-hour pre-show starts at 2CT/3ET. Join me for my live review of SummerSlam Sunday as the event streams on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally at 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host another same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

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