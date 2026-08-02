Dark Side of the Ring rating: Viewership count for the “Big Boss Man” Ray Traylor episode

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Dark Side of the Ring averaged 135,000 viewers on Vice TV, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show finished with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The prior week looked back at the violent Samoa Joe vs. Necro Butcher match averaged 151,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demo. Next week’s Dark Side of the Ring is on “The Renegade” Rick Wilson.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)