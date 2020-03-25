Dark Side of the Ring viewership for The Benoit Tragedy episode, post show number

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Benoit family edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 320,000 viewers for Vice on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The “After Dark” post show delivered 127,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: That’s a new viewership high for the actual series. “The Last of the Von Erichs” episode delivered the season one high mark with 234,000 viewers. New episodes air Tuesday nights at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV. Check out my interview with the show’s producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner on this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.



