Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Marina Shafir vs. Hazuki, Flip Gordon vs. Fodder, Laynie Luck vs. Sloane Jacobs for the WWE ID Women’s Title, Ken Shamrock as special enforcer

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out nine matches from across five different recent indy shows. For the first time, I’m checking out a few matches that are available for free on the MyAEW website and app.

Warrior Wrestling, “Block Party” outside of Off Square Brewing in Crown Point, Indiana, on July 19, 2025 (free on MyAEW)

This was an outdoor show. It was nighttime, but it’s well-lit. I can’t see all the fans, but it’s a good-sized crowd. For the past year or two, Warrior Wrestling has released its shows without commentary, and that’s the case here. This is just one match, not the entire event. (I would love to see some of the other matches, such as Jake Parnell’s first match in seven months, plus Gringo Loco vs. Resplandor.

Marina Shafir (w/Jon Moxley) vs. Hazuki. The crowd chanted “Holy shit!” as Moxley and Shafir marched to the ring, and she threw her socks into the crowd. Hazuki is shorter, and she hit some splashes in the corner. One of the ringside cameras had a lot of static, which is annoying. They brawled to the ground (the parking lot) at 2:30, and Shafir dropped her with some loud chops. In the ring, Marina caught her on a crossbody block and hit a swinging uranage for a nearfall at 4:00.

Marina tied her in a Camel Clutch and pulled on Hazuki’s hair. Hazuki applied a crossface, but Marina reached the ropes at 6:00. Marina hit a stiff kick to the spine. She did some Judo Throws, tossing Hazuki around the ring. The cameras panned over to Moxley, who was shouting words of encouragement and advice. Hazuki hit a Lungblower to the chest at 8:30. She dove through the ropes and crashed onto Marina. Hazuki got a nearfall back in the ring. Hazuki went back to a crossface on the mat. She switched to an Octopus Stretch.

Hazuki hit another Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall. A woman jumped in the ring (is that Tootie Lynn? New haircut!) She struck Hazuki in the back with a chair! This apparently did not cause a DQ. Hazuki grabbed Marina, got a Magistral Cradle, and scored the tainted pin. Good action, and that’s a good way to have a finish without damaging Marina. Hazuki offered a handshake, but Marina kicked the arm away and stormed to the back.

Hazuki defeated Marina Shafir at 11:54.

America’s Most Liked Wrestling “Giant Among Men” at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on June 28, 2026 (free on MyAEW)

I’ve never seen an AML show before! This is a seven-match card, and the whole event is just two hours. I picked three matches to watch. The Great Khali was a special guest, signing autographs (which explains the name of this show). This is a large convention center. The lighting is great, and the crowd was maybe 150, but it’s fairly full.

Clara Carter (w/Zuka King) vs. Kenzie Paige. This was the show opener. Kenzie, of course, is a star in NWA. I’ve seen Clara a few times; she has long, straight black hair. She came out first and yelled at the crowd. Standing switches to open; they both are perhaps 5’3″ to 5’5″ and of similar build. Kenzie hit a huracanrana. Clara hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip off the turnbuckles to the mat at 1:30, and she choked Kenzie in the ropes. Zuka choked Paige, too! Clara worked over the left leg. (I’m not sure if I’ve ever really seen Kenzie as a babyface!)

Kenzie hit a Nemeth-style Zig-Zag leaping inverted DDT. She went for a Code Red, but Clara escaped, and Clara hit a German Suplex. Clara got a sunset flip for a nearfall at 4:00, and she yelled at the ref. Kenzie hit her Code Red for a nearfall. She tied Clara in a crossface on the mat. Kenzie went for a missile dropkick, but Clara turned it into a powerbomb, and Clara applied a half-crab. They traded rollups. King hopped on the apron, so Kenzie kicked Zuka at 6:00. However, the distraction allowed Clara to grab Kenzie and hit a package piledriver for the pin!

Clara Carter defeated Kenzie Paige at 6:44.

* Backstage, a man interviewed Diego Hill, who had his title belt over his shoulder. He said no one is going to use him or his title as a stepping stone. He mixed in some Spanish in his promo.

Diego Hill vs. Jacari Ball for the AML Heritage Title. This is the reason I tuned in. Ball has looked good in WWE Evolve. They locked up, and Ball has a muscle mass advantage. They immediately tied up on the mat. A commentator said, “Ball is built like a friggin’ action figure.” Hill hit a huracanrana. Ball grabbed him by the waist and threw him to the mat at 1:30. Ball hit a dropkick, then a splash in the corner. Diego jumped to the top rope, turned and hit a missile dropkick, in one fluid motion. Cool. Jacari rolled to the floor to regroup at 3:00.

In the ring, Jacari hit some elbow drops and took control. He hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Diego hit a spin kick in the corner. Jacari hit a powerslam for a nearfall, and he grounded Hill in a headlock, and the crowd rallied for Diego. Diego hit a huracanrana. Jacari hit a gut-wrench suplex, then another one, at 6:30. He hit a third gut-wrench suplex and got a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Jacari ducked an enzuigiri. Diego hit a series of kicks. Jacari took Hill’s head off with a hard clothesline. Diego popped up and hit a running knee to the chest, and they were both down at 8:30.

Suddenly, “Smooth” by Rob Thomas played, and Rocky Royas came to the ring. His whole presence is like Bandido — he’s masked in a Mexican poncho. Diego hit a double stomp to Ball’s back. He hit some more kicks and got a nearfall. Diego nailed the Dive Bomb through the ropes at 11:00. He threw Ball into the ring, and he jawed at Royas. Diego missed a top-rope frog splash. Ball hit a suplex and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Rocky Royas shoved Ball off the ropes, and caused a DQ. HOWEVER, by rule for this belt, title changes can happen via disqualification! Diego was livid and protested, but apparently that is the rule for that belt! Jacari pleaded his innocence, too, saying he doesn’t know who Royas even is!

Jacari Ball defeated Diego Hill via DQ to win the AML Heritage Title at 12:01.

Fodder (w/Angelina Love) vs. Flip Gordon. I’ve seen Fodder in NWA, but again, I haven’t watched NWA in two or so years. Flip is my favorite guy from the ROH Sinclair era to never head to AEW. They had a clean lockup, and Fodder is thicker and maybe an inch or two taller. Flip did some of his backflips that frustrated Fodder, who couldn’t grab him. He did a handstand and walked around the ring on his hands at 2:00. Fodder kicked him in the stomach and hit a shoulder tackle, but Flip popped back to his feet. Flip hit a missile dropkick.

Angelina distracted Flip, allowing Fodder to yank him off the apron and beat him up on the floor. In the ring, Fodder kept him grounded in a headlock. He hit an Irish Whip at 5:30 and kept Gordon on the mat. Fodder hit some leg drops. Flip hit a second-rope huracanrana, then a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Fodder hit a Pedigree faceplant for a believable nearfall. Gordon hit a second-rope flying Sling Blade, then a second-rope moonsault. Angelina hopped on the apron and distracted Flip, who missed a moonsault. Fodder immediately hit a uranage for the tainted pin.

Fodder defeated Flip Gordon at 9:10.

Nightmare Factory “ID Showcase” in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Nightmare Factory on June 26, 2026 (Twitter/X)

The Nightmare Factory (which hosted an AEW taping as the pandemic began) held a show featuring the WWE ID prospects. (A match between Chazz “Starboy” Hall and Max Abrams was posted a week ago, which I also reviewed.) This match was posted earlier this week on their Twitter/X account. It is not the entire show. The crowd was about 40 — yes, an average of about 10 per side. Trevin Adams and Simon Sez provided commentary.

Laynie Luck vs. Sloane Jacobs for the WWE ID Women’s Title. They immediately began brawling, and Laynie hit some hard back elbows into the corner. They went to the floor and traded loud chops at ringside. Sloane shoved her back-first into the guardrail, and she got a nearfall in the ring at 2:00. Sloane hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. She repeatedly stomped on Luck in the corner. She repeatedly slammed Laynie’s head into the turnbuckles. They got in a small package and got a series of one-counts at 5:30.

Sloane planted her knee in Laynie’s spine and cranked back on Luck’s arms. Laynie escaped and hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down. Jacobs hit a spin kick to the jaw. Laynie hit a big boot and a running knee to the side of the head, then her slingshot double stomp, and she got a nearfall at 8:00. Sloane went for a Muta Lock, but Luck scrambled to the ropes. Laynie dove through the ropes and crashed onto Sloane at 9:30, and they brawled on the floor. Luck threw Jacobs against the wall! They continued brawling, but the ref was counting! He got to 10, but Laynie and Sloane kept brawling.

Laynie Luck vs. Sloane Jacobs went to a double count-out at 10:14; Luck retains the WWE ID Women’s Title.

Dreamwave “No Escape” outside the Psycho Silo Saloon in Langley, Illinois, on July 18, 2026 (IWTV)

This was an outdoor show. There are two side-by-side rings for the main event. The crowd was maybe 250. It was the middle of the day, so the lighting isn’t an issue. I skipped the first four matches and watched the final four.

B3cca vs. Rachel Ley. This is a first-time singles match. For a relative newcomer, college gymnast Ley is competing coast to coast — I just saw her wrestle in a show in New Jersey. They took turns doing some cartwheels and flips; B3cca would lose that battle! B3cca finally kicked her in the stomach at 1:30, and we’re underway! Ley hit a Finlay Roll and a flipping guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. They rolled to the ground, where B3cca shoved Ley face-first into the ring post.

Back in the ring, B3cca stomped on her and kept Ley grounded. B3cca hit a stiff kick to the spine at 4:30, then a snap suplex for a nearfall, and she slowed Rachel in a headlock. They both fell into splits, and they traded forearm strikes while still in the splits. “Everyone in the audience just tore their groin,” a commentator said. They got to their feet and traded forearm strikes. Ley air-balled an enzuigiri; give the commentators credit for acknowledging she missed it entirely.

Ley hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall at 7:00. B3cca’s entourage got in the ring, but the man accidentally splashed B3cca in the corner! Rachel hit her pretty moonsault for a believable nearfall. B3cca snapped Rachel’s neck across the top rope, then hit a Flatliner. She locked in her leg lock around Rachel’s neck, and Rachel tapped out. Really good action. I expect these two to fight several more times over the next few years.

B3cca defeated Rachel Ley at 8:37.

* B3cca got on the mic and fired her entourage.

Magico vs. Rafael Quintero. Quintero is one of the top-tier guys in the Chicagoland area who rarely travels elsewhere. I’ve seen the masked Magico just a few times; he wears red-and-yellow. They tied up, and Quintero threw him to the mat. They traded some quick lucha offense. (We can hear Billy Joel’s “Keeping the Faith” blaring in the background — this is some type of festival and wrestling is just one aspect of it.) Magico dove through the ropes onto Quintero at 2:00. Quintero dove onto Magico.

In the ring, Quintero hit a dropkick. Magico hit a huracanrana and a flip dive to the floor at 4:30. In the ring, Magico hit a DDT for a nearfall. He missed a top-rope move. Quintero hit a flying back elbow into the corner. He hit a corner moonsault to the ground. In the ring, Rafael hit a running knee for a nearfall at 6:30. Magico hit an impressive Crucifix Driver for a nearfall, but he missed a Swanton Bomb. Quintero hit a release German Suplex. He hit the 21-Plex Powerbomb for the pin. Good action.

Rafael Quintero defeated Magico at 8:16.

Rebecca J. Scott vs. Shazza McKenzie for the Dreamwave Women’s Title. I always compare RJS to former TNA Knockout Taylor Wilde; she’s a short, fiery blonde. She holds two title belts here. RJS offered a handshake, but Shazza kicked it away, and they traded quick reversals. RJS hit a dropkick. They went to the ground, where Shazza dropped her face-first on the apron at 1:30, and they looped ringside. Back in the ring, Shazza got a nearfall. She hit a running knee in the corner and got a nearfall at 3:00.

RJS hit a running European Uppercut, then a superkick. Shazza fired back with a back suplex. RJS hit a German Suplex, and they were both down. RJS hit a running knee for a nearfall at 5:00. Shazza hit a piledriver for a nearfall. RJS hit a Samoan Drop. Shazza hit a fisherman’s suplex out of the corner, then a high-angle brainbuster for a believable nearfall at 7:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. RJS locked in a sleeper on the mat out of nowhere, and Shazza frantically tapped out. Really good action.

Rebecca J. Scott defeated Shazza McKenzie to retain the Dreamwave Women’s Title at 7:55.

* Ken Shamrock is the special enforcer for the main event! This didn’t air live, so the break to set up the Steel Divide was edited out. It’s a double cage with mesh fencing and barbed wire on top! This looks like a pretty well-put-together cage, too. (Now that I see how many top guys are in the main event, I can see why the first four matches featured so many newcomers.) It’s a fairly short cage; it only goes about three feet above the top turnbuckle. Interesting… every member of the team on the ground was zip-tied to the ring!

“Team Dreamwave” 12-Gauge, Channing Thomas, Hartenbower, Bobby Wolf, and Christian Rose (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. “The Curse” Brittnie Brooks, Connor Hopkins, Damian Deschain, Stephen Wolf, and Hunter Holdcraft in a Steel Divide match. The heels all wore pink T-shirts. The babyfaces wore blue baseball jerseys, and Bakabella waved a Dreamwave flag. This is a War Games match with a different name. They flipped a coin in the ring… the heels won the coin toss! (Somehow, the heels win 90% of the one-man advantages!) Wolf and Rose ope ned with some basic brawling. Wolf hit a top-rope flying clothesline. The crowd has really grown for this match. Rose threw Wolf head-first into the cage like a lawn dart.

Rose tied Wolf in the Tree of Woe and hit a groin-slap. “That is against the Geneva Convention!” the heel commentator shouted. Rose snapped Wolf’s fingers. Holdcraft entered at 5:00. (A nice visual of seeing a ref on the ground cut the zip-tie so Hunter could enter.) These intervals are now two minutes. The heels stomped on Rose. Channing entered at 7:00 to even up the teams. He hit splashes in opposite corners and hit a double DDT. Brittnie entered at 9:00 to give the heels the advantage. She went under the ring to get weapons, and she threw a chair into the ring.

Brittnie hit the babyfaces with a kendo stick. Bobby Orlando entered at 11:00, and he hit the heels with the kendo stick. He hit a DVD onto an open chair. The scrawny Deschain entered at 13:00. Rose hit a back suplex. Hartenbower evened the sides at 15:00. He powerbombed Brooks against the cage wall, and the crowd popped for that. Hopkins entered at 17:00, and he brought in the Dreamwave Title and hit the babyfaces with it. Hopkins and Rose have been feuding for years now, and they brawled. 12-Gauge entered at 19:00, so everyone was in!

12-Gauge hit several opponents across the back with a steel cage. 12-Gauge went after his former teammate Holdcraft, but the other heels attacked him before he could get his hands on Hunter. Bakabella slid some tables into the ring through the door. The heel commentator said it is submission or surrender, not pinfalls. Hopkins hit a low-blow uppercut. Hunter and 12-Gauge fought on the ropes. 12-Gauge had wire cutters. He shoved wire into Hunter’s forehead at 24:00! They did a back suplex where they both fell from the turnbuckle and through a table set up in the ring.

Meanwhile, Hartenbower was beating up Brittnie and put her on a table, and he started to climb the cage. However, she got up and powerbombed him through the table! A heel hit an exploder suplex off the turnbuckles and through a door. (I couldn’t see who that was.) Orlando stood on top of the cage and hit a flying elbow drop onto a heel lying on a table, earning a “Holy shit!” chant at 27:30.

Hopkins slugged the ref! The heel commentator cheered for that. With the ref down… Ken Shamrock got in the ring to replace him! Wolf jawed at Shamrock, as he put Hartenbower in a Sharpshooter. Shamrock checked to see if Hartenbower would tap. The commentators made a WrestleMania XIII reference, as the bald Hartenbower was bleeding. Shamrock wound up punching Wolf! Shamrock put Wolf in an ankle lock! Hunter struck Shamrock on the back to break the hold. 12-Gauge put Hunter in an ankle lock. Hopkins fled the cage! 12-Gauge tapped out, and Shamrock called for the bell!

“Team Dreamwave” 12-Gauge, Channing Thomas, Hartenbower, Bobby Wolf, and Christian Rose defeated “The Curse” Brittnie Brooks, Connor Hopkins, Damian Deschain, Stephen Wolf, and Hunter Holdcraft in a Steel Divide match at 30:59.

Final Thoughts: Some really entertaining matches here. It’s surreal seeing Marina and Moxley pull up to an indy show. I love that MyAEW is allowing fans to check out some promotions (and some wrestlers!) that they’ve never seen before. So, it’s not going to be unusual for a roundup from me to have matches coming from IWTV, YouTube, MyAEW, and occasionally from Twitter/X.

At the same time, Triller+ is essentially down to just GCW. Earlier this week, the latest Progress show from the UK was only available on Triller+ as a $7 PPV, but I opted to skip that. The future of Triller+ is certainly up in the air, especially if GCW gets a better offer elsewhere.