West Coast Pro “Rooted” results: Vetter’s review of Adam Priest vs. Titus Alexander for the WCPW Title, Johnnie Robbie vs. Zara Zakher for the Pride Style Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

West Coast Pro “Rooted”

July 25, 2026, in Oakland, California, at Fluid510

Released July 28, 2026, on YouTube.com

This is a small brick building; I’ve seen shows from this venue before. It’s very small; the crowd was maybe 150. Lighting is exceptional tonight, though.

* Commentator James Kincaid got in the ring and ran down the matches on the show. A guy named Trayton Williams joined Kincaid in the booth. A lot of faces I don’t know in this lineup!

1. Starboy Charlie vs. Nic Zander. Yeah, they refuse to call him Chazz “Starboy” Hall here — he’s still Charlie to them! I don’t think I’ve seen Nic before; he’s white with an average build. He has a long blue braid in his hair, kind of like what Lance Archer does. Charlie hit some chops and a spin kick, then a monkey-flip, sending Nic to the floor. In the ring, Nic hit a kick to the head and took control. Charlie hit a huracanrana. Zander hit a stunner at 3:00 for a nearfall.

Charlie hit a spinning heel kick, then a springboard dropkick. He was fired up and pulled down the straps of his bib overalls. He nailed the Cosmic Swirl (standing corkscrew splash). Nic dropped him throat-first on the top rope. Nic hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 5:30. Charlie hit a Pele Kick. He hit an awkward Sasuke Special to the floor. In the ring, he spun Zander to the mat, trapped both arms, and got a rollup for the pin. That wrapped up suddenly.

Starboy Charlie defeated Nic Zander at 6:13.

2. Miko Alana vs. Alexa Gonzalez. My first time seeing Gonzalez; she wore a star-spangled top and pants. The commentators called her “Lex.” She seems to have some decent muscle definition in her arms. Miko hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 1:00. Lex hit a Meteora as Miko was in the ropes. She hit some forearm strikes in the corner. I see she does not have a cagematch.net bio yet. She hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall at 3:00.

Miko fired back and hit some short-arm clotheslines, then an awkward standing neckbreaker. She hit a big senton for a nearfall. Lex hit some Facewash Kicks in the corner. Lex hit a snap Dragon Suplex at 5:00! Miko hit a German Suplex. She did a double-underhook of the arms and hit a piledriver for the pin. Okay action; I’m presuming Lex is fairly new. It was fine.

Miko Alana defeated Lex Gonzalez at 5:37.

Righteous Reg and Ethan Lawmaster took over commentary!

3. Gregory Sharpe vs. Dustin Nguyen. G Sharpe is a Black man with a scary, blank stare. He’s a regular up and down the West Coast and Nevada. (I knew this wasn’t live because Texas All Pro just posted earlier in the day that Dustin is injured. It might happen here.) Karate fighter Dustin had an awkward backstage segment in TNA a few months ago, which was never mentioned ever again. Some basic reversals early on. They got in a karate pose and traded strikes. Dustin hit a punch to the chest.

Sharpe hit a Pump Kick that knocked Dustin off the apron to the floor at 2:00. Back in the ring, Sharpe hit some chops and a top-rope flying clothesline for a nearfall. He hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Dustin hit a heel hook kick, then a Tiger Suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. Sharpe hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall, and he locked in a Crossface on the mat.

G Sharpe hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall, then a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. Sharpe hit some Yes Kicks to the chest. Dustin hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, then a spin kick in the corner. Dustin hit a twisting, diving kick at 7:00. Sharpe hit a German Suplex, then a Shell Shock swinging faceplant for the pin. Good action. I guess I didn’t see anything here that indicates Dustin was injured. They bowed to each other afterwards and got cheered.

Gregory Sharpe defeated Dustin Nguyen at 7:37.

4. Taniya vs. Alan Angels for the Pride Style New Wave Title. My first time seeing Taniya, who also does not have a cagematch.net bio yet. She came out to “I’m Just a Girl” by No Doubt, and she has a gun that shoots bubbles. She’s a Black woman of average size. Ethan said these two shared the ring in a five-way recently. Alan hit a dropkick at the bell and immediately took control. Taniya hit some forearm strikes and a huracanrana. She hit a second-rope huracanrana at 1:00. She dove through the ropes and barreled onto Alan.

In the ring, she missed a split-legged moonsault. Alan immediately hit a clothesline and shouted, “Sit your ass down!” and that earned some boos. He hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. She hit an armdrag at 3:00. Taniya flipped him into the turnbuckles, and she hit a Helluva Kick, then a German Suplex for a nearfall. Alan hit some kicks and a half-nelson suplex, then a running Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 4:30. Taniya blocked an Angels Wings, and she hit a Canadian Destroyer! She nailed the Split-legged Moonsault for the pin! For the time given, that was pretty entertaining.

Taniya defeated Alan Angels to retain the Pride Style New Wave Title at 5:22.

5. Andrew Cass vs. Jayson Xavier vs JT Thorne vs. Jiah Jewell in a four-way for the WCPW Golden Gate Title. Jiah came out first; he’s the Gator-lover who is a cross of Lash LeRoux and Skinner. I don’t think I’ve seen Jayson Xavier before; he wore a cowboy hat and a black vest. A check of the Dot Net database shows I saw him twice last year — he was in a tag match comprised of these four guys in June 2025. Cass is a top rising talent here. They all started fighting at the bell!

Cass hit a dropkick on Thorne, then a huracanrana. Thorne had a weapon in his hand, and he repeatedly stabbed Jiah with it at 2:00, earning a “You sick f—!” chant. Reg said he “was doing his best Abdullah the Butcher.” Thorne hit a stunner. He hit a spinebuster on Jiah for a nearfall. Jewell was bleeding from his forehead. Thorne hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 4:00. Jiah and Cass hit stereo planchas to the floor on the heels. In the ring, Jiah and Cass traded forearm strikes.

Jiah hit a Stundog Millionaire. He suplexed someone into the corner onto another opponent, and Jiah got a nearfall at 6:30. Cass hit a spin kick to Jiah’s ear, then a running knee for a nearfall, but Xavier made the save. Cass hit a tornado DDT. Jiah snapped Andrew’s neck on the top rope. Jiah did the Gator Roll on the mat on Thorne at 8:00. Thorne again stabbed Jiah with a fork, then he slammed Jiah to the mat and pinned him! New champion! Cass loses his belt without factoring in the decision!

JT Thorne defeated Andrew Cass, Jayson Xavier, and Jiah Jewell in a four-way to win the WCPW Golden Gate Title at 9:24.

6. Vinnie Massaro vs. Lazarus. Lazarus is the guy who whipped a chair at Su Yung, breaking several bones in her face and causing her to miss months of ring time. Vinnie just lost his belt to Adam Priest. I’m not a fan of either guy, so I zipped to the finish. Lazarus tied him in a Cobra Clutch and hit a Russian Leg Sweep to drag Vinnie to the mat. Vinnie tapped out! The commentators were shocked and wondered what this meant for Vinnie.

Lazarus defeated Vinnie Massaro at 7:57.

7. Johnnie Robbie vs. Zara Zakher for the Pride Style Title. This should be great. Robbie is arguably a top-five indy talent, and Zara briefly had a WWE ID deal. Zara is really short — maybe 5’2″ — but she’s a powerhouse. They immediately traded punches, rolling to the floor twenty seconds in to trade punches at ringside. This room is packed, and there really isn’t room for them to move away from ringside. They got back into the ring, and Zara hit a huracanrana. She hit a dropkick to the back of the head for a nearfall at 1:30, and she was in charge early on.

Zara hit an enzuigiri, then a Spinebuster for a nearfall, and she slowed Robbie in a headlock. Robbie hit a series of kicks to the side of the head, then a suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Johnnie hit a Kamigoye knee strike for a nearfall. Zara fired back with a German Suplex for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Zara hit a modified Code Red for a nearfall, then a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 6:00, and they were both down. Robbie hit a short-arm clothesline, then she slammed Zara to the mat for a nearfall. She nailed her jumping knees to the back of the head for the pin. That was an exhilarating sprint — how was that only seven minutes???

Johnnie Robbie defeated Zara Zakher to retain the Pride Style Title at 7:04.

8. Alpha Zo vs. Ocean Avery. Zo has moved into the top tier of workers here. I’ve seen Avery maybe twice, but he’s certainly not a regular. His face and overall look make me think of Chris Masters, but he is tattoo-covered. The crowd taunted Avery with a “Zo is gonna kill you!” chant. A clean lockup and the taller Avery backed him into a corner, and they traded punches. Zo hit a knee drop across the forehead, then some chops in the corner. Avery hit a uranage into the turnbuckles, then an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall at 2:30.

Avery took control and stomped on Zo. Zo got up and hit a European Uppercut. Avery hit a Dragon Suplex. The 5:00 call was spot-on. Zo hit a leaping knee to the sternum, and they were both down, and we got a ‘This is awesome!” chant. Zo hit an Emerald Fusion swinging sideslam for a nearfall at 6:30. Zo hit a release German Suplex, so Avery hit one. Zo hit a back suplex, so Avery hit one! They hit a headbutt, and they both collapsed at 8:30, and we now got a “Fight forever!” chant.

They traded forearm strikes on the apron, and Zo hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest. Zo teased trying a German Suplex into the crowd! The spectators scattered. Avery hit a Tombstone Piledriver on the apron, and got a nearfall in the ring. He hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Zo hit the Sidewinder (swinging back suplex) for the pin. Good action, but I never doubted local star Zo was winning.

Alpha Zo defeated Ocean Avery at 10:31.

9. Adam Priest vs. Titus Alexander for the WCPW World Title. Titus has spent most of the past year in Japan, competing for NOAH. Based on reports, he is in Minneapolis as I type this, participating in the WWE tryouts. We got the bell, but Adam rolled to the floor to stall. A clean lockup in the ring, and Priest immediately grounded him in a headlock. Titus escaped and walked over Priest’s body in a cocky manner. Priest hit a dropkick at 2:30. He hit some chops and was back in control. Titus hit a dropkick and that popped the crowd.

Alexander backed him into a corner and hit a LOUD chop, causing Adam to call for a timeout! Titus hit a bodyslam and a double stomp to the chest, so Priest rolled to the ropes at 4:30. He snapped Alexander’s neck over the top rope. He kicked Titus and kept him on the mat. Priest hit a snap suplex at 6:00. Titus hit another bodyslam-and-double stomp combo for a nearfall at 7:30. Priest hit a DDT for a nearfall. Priest slammed Titus on the apron. He jawed at the crowd while he worked over Titus on the floor.

Titus hit a back-body drop onto the wood floor at 9:30! In the ring, Titus hit a clothesline. He set up for a package piledriver, but he instead hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Priest hit a clothesline. Titus nailed a brainbuster at 11:30, and they were both down. Titus hit a spin kick. Priest hit a leaping piledriver for a nearfall, so Adam immediately went to a half-crab, but Titus reached the ropes at 13:30.

Priest twisted Titus’ left leg. Titus hit a dropkick, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 15:00. Titus hit a running knee for a nearfall. Titus went to the top turnbuckle, but Adam pushed the ref into the ropes to cause Titus to fall and be crotched in the corner. Priest hit a second-rope piledriver for the pin! A very good match, and well worth checking out.

Adam Priest defeated Adam Priest to retain the WCPW World Title at 16:13.

Final Thoughts: A strong main event. Titus is so talented. With his size and wrestling style, Titus is a better fit for AEW, but I would not be surprised if he joins teammate Starboy Charlie at Evolve after getting this WWE tryout. Robbie-Zakher was a pretty perfect seven-minute match and easily earned second place. I’ll go with Sharpe-Nguyen for third, ahead of Zo-Avery for honorable mention.

As I noted, several new faces for me, and I liked what I saw from Tania — she had a lot of poise in the ring, and of course, the talented Angels made that really shine. No real complaints — commentary was good, lighting was pretty good, the tiny room was packed, the crowd was hot, and the action was entertaining. Check this out on their YouTube channel.