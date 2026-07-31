Fight Factory Wrestling “War on the Shore 3” results: Vetter’s review of Ben Bishop vs. Jack Vaughn vs. Richard Holliday for the Fight Factory Title, Jay Lethal vs. Joey Janela

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Fight Factory Wrestling “War on the Shore 3”

July 14, 2026, in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, at Martell’s Tiki Bar

Released July 28, 2026, on YouTube.com

The show was held on a beach with the Atlantic Ocean in the background, making it a gorgeous day for an outdoor event. Perhaps 350 people were watching. Point Pleasant Beach appears to be halfway between New York City and Atlantic City — it’s located straight east of Philadelphia.

1. “Sent 2 Slaughter” Dan Maff and Shawn Donovan (w/Josh Shernoff) vs. “The Heavenly Bodies” Gigalo Justin and Desirable Dustin for the Fight Factory Tag Team Titles. I’ll reiterate that Maff has lost a significant amount of weight in the past two years. I’ve never been a big fan, but he looks better than in his ROH run two decades ago. The commentators immediately talked about Maff’s weight loss after I wrote it. The commentators talked about Dustin returning after seven years away from wrestling. I don’t have much interest in muscular, older guys, so I skipped to the end. Maff hit a hard clothesline for the pin.

“Sent 2 Slaughter” Dan Maff and Shawn Donovan defeated “The Heavenly Bodies” Gigalo Justin and Desirable Dustin to retain the Fight Factory Tag Team Titles at 14:04.

2. Marcus Mathers vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Steve Maclin vs. Ken Dixon in a four-way “Totem on a Pole” match. They put a medallion hanging on the pole over one corner, and it’s worth a title shot. Ken is bald with a long goatee, and he’s pretty muscular. I’ve seen him a few times, but he’s never really stood out. All four fought at the bell. Jordan and Mathers hit stereo flying clotheslines. Mathers hit a dive to the ground on Dixon. Oliver went for the medallion, but Maclin pulled him down and hit a backbreaker over his knee.

Maclin and Dixon traded chops at ringside. Maclin flipped Mathers over the guardrail, with Marcus landing on the sandy beach. In the ring, Maclin threw a chair at Dixon at 2:30, and I just hate that. Oliver hit some chops on Marcus. Dixon jumped in and hit a clothesline on each of them. Maclin and Dixon hit stereo clotheslines; they got up and traded forearm strikes at 4:00. Mathers hit a crossbody block onto both of them! Mathers hit his corner fadeaway stunner on Maclin, then a Blue Thunder Bomb.

Maclin hit an Angle Slam on Mathers. Mathers hit his fisherman’s buster on Maclin. Steve tied Mathers in the Tree of Woe. Oliver jumped in and hit some kicks. Dixon hit a powerslam on Oliver at 6:00. Mathers hit a superplex. However, Maclin hit a spear on Mathers! Maclin climbed the pole, but out of nowhere, Joe Keys ran in and struck Maclin! Keys then helped Dixon climb the pole and retrieve the Totum. That was an all-out sprint of a match.

Ken Dixon defeated Steve Maclin, Marcus Mathers, and Jordan Oliver at 6:48 in a four-way Totum on a Pole match to earn a title shot.

* Veda Scott joined commentary for the women’s tag match.

3. Emily Jaye and Dani Mo vs. Kristin Blaze and Rachel Ley in a four-way. I’ve seen redhead Blaze just a few times; she has wrestled in the Florida indy scene. She opened against Jaye. They immediately tied up on the mat. Emily hit a running knee and a faceplant. Ley entered and did a double handspring-into-a-back elbow on Jaye, then a flipping guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 2:00. Dani Mo (think an older Sol Ruca) hit a swinging Sidewalk Slam on Ley. Dani threw Rachel into her corner, and they worked over Rachel. Ley flipped Dani, causing Dani to spear Emily at 4:00.

Blaze got a hot tag and hit a clothesline, then dropkicks on each opponent, then a double noggin’ knocker, and a twisting neckbreaker on Jaye for a nearfall. Ley hit an enzuigiri on Dani Mo. Dani slammed Rachel back-first into the corner. Kristin hit a huracanrana. Emily hit a Lungblower to Kristin’s chest, and suddenly all four were down at 5:30. They all got to their knees and traded punches and forearm strikes.

Dani picked up teammate Emily and threw her at their opponents! Dani and Emily both did headstands in the corner and hit stereo modified Vader Bombs for nearfalls. Blaze hit a Pump Kick on Mo for a nearfall at 7:30. Mo went to her corner, but Jaye hopped off the apron and left! The crowd booed that. Blaze hit a Michinoku Driver on Mo. Ley did her somersault move off the ring post onto Mo on the mat for the pin. An awesome move; and the male commentator noted only a D1 former gymnast like Ley could do that.

Kristin Blaze and Rachel Ley defeated Emily Jaye and Dani Mo at 8:19.

* Gino Gotz was named our special guest referee for the next match. He was the heel commentator on the first two matches. A LOT of guys came to ringside for this next match, and I was confused over who was in this!

4. TJ Marcone, Flash Carter, and Jay The Key vs. “The FBI” Nunzio, Ray Jaz, and Zack Clayton (w/Big Sal). I only know Nunzio’s team; everyone else is new to me; they are all over-the-top Italian stereotypes. It’s really unclear who is all in this! The slender Flash Carter opened against Nunzio. Clayton and Jaz beat up “Jay The Key,” another scrawny kid. (His name is written across his butt.) The new team stomped on Jaz in their corner.

There are perhaps six guys at ringside for Marcone’s team, all trying to top each other by being overly stereotypical Italians. The youngsters continued to work over Jaz. Marcone has a big, wide frame, and he wore a black-and-white singlet. This match was a bit of a mess. Marcone got crotched on the top rope at 6:30. Nunzio got a hot tag and hit a series of chops. He hit Flash in the head with a bottle and went for a cover, but Marcone made the save.

Clayton hit a huge spinebuster on the big man Marcone. Two twins on the floor jumped in the ring to join Jay The Key and Flash Carter, but then they attacked them. Marcone hit someone over the head with a giant pizza box. There was a stop sign in it. The commentators made multiple jokes about big Italian families and how fights begin when they all get together. Ray Jaz hit a dropkick. A box of pasta was dumped on the ring. They hit a double flapjack on Marconi, dropping him onto the pasta! The crowd was amused. Clayton hit a TKO. Jaz hit an elbow drop. Nunzio hit a second-rope leg drop for the pin. A true mess but a fun mess the crowd enjoyed.

“The FBI” Nunzio, Ray Jaz, and Zack Clayton defeated TJ Marcone, Flash Carter, and Jay The Key at 10:40.

5. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal vs. Joey Janela. Somehow, this is a first-time-ever match; they’ve never shared a ring before! Lethal came out doing his full Macho Man gimmick. Standing switches and a feeling-out process early on. Jay did a Fargo Strut, so Joey did one, too, then they locked up again. Jay hit a top-rope double axe handle at 4:30. He went to the top rope, but Joey shook the ropes and caused Lethal to fall and be crotched in the corner. Joey immediately hit a Dragon Suplex. It’s getting dark out; it’s more noticeable from the hard camera. Some big lights are on in the background.

Lethal hit some chops and jab punches. Janela missed a splash in the corner at 8:00, and Lethal got a backslide for a nearfall. Jay hit a snap suplex, and they were both down. Janela hit another Dragon Suplex for a nearfall at 10:00. Joey hit a second-rope tornado DDT and a brainbuster for a nearfall. Jay hit an enzuigiri. Joey hit a DDT, then a running stunner at 11:30. Jay hit the Lethal Combination faceplant for a nearfall. Jay went for a Lethal Injection, but Joey caught him and hit a German Suplex, then a jumping piledriver for a nearfall at 13:30.

Joey hit a top-rope moonsault press on a standing Lethal, and they were both down. Janela sold pain in his left knee, and the ref checked on him. Joey hit a superkick. Jay nailed the Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall! Jay immediately hit the Macho Man top-rope flying elbow for a nearfall. He switched to a Figure Four, drawing the “Whooos!” from the crowd. Joey held on a few seconds, but then tapped out! Fun match. The commentators agreed it was the match of the night so far.

Jay Lethal defeated Joey Janela at 15:39.

* Lethal got on the mic and told the crowd he had never shared the ring with Janela before.

6. The “Sink or Swim Battle Royal.” No names on the screen! Ten guys came to the ring. Participants include Vargas, Juni Underwood, Ricky Pryce, Hale Collins, Vik Delishous, Tony Vincita, Nicos Ricos, Papadon. The commentators said we start with 10, then it becomes Royal Rumble-style entrants. It was pretty dark outside, but the lighting was pretty good! One of the scrawny kids I don’t know was tossed. He is from the “Nice and Smooth” tag team. Rico Gold was No. 11 at 1:30; I don’t know him. Ricky Pryce was tossed.

Dante Casanova was No. 12. (They have on-screen graphics for the Rumble-style participants.) TJ Crawford was No. 13 at 4:00. Fallah Bahh was No. 14; I haven’t seen much of him this year! The commentators immediately wondered how anyone was going to eliminate him. Bahh squared off with Vargas, but they opted to attack others instead. The big man Kerr was No. 15 at 6:30. Kerr hit a double clothesline to drop Fallah and Vargas! Delishous and Hale were tossed.

Tommy Dreamer was No. 16 at 9:00. He hit bionic elbows on several guys. He rolled out of the ring to chase a heel manager; he was not eliminated. GKM was No. 17. Nicos Ricos was pulled to the floor. Leo Sparrow was No. 18 at 14:00. He entered and battled Juni, with Juni hitting a spinebuster. Leo tossed Juni. Vargas tossed Kerr. Darius Carter was No. 19 at 16:00. He looped the ring and took forever to get in. Leon St. Giovanni drew the coveted No. 20, entering at 18:00. GKM and LSG worked together and tossed Crawford. GKM was tossed.

We were supposed to be done with entrants, but TJ Marconi was No. 21 at 20:00! LSG was tossed. Carter hit an enzuigiri. Carter tossed Casanova at 22:00. Vincita charged, but Darius ducked, and Vincita flew to the ground. Vargas clotheslined Carter to the ground. Several guys flipped Fallah Bahh out! I see three left. (Looks like Dreamer isn’t coming back.) Vargas was tossed, and it’s just Marconi vs. Gold left. Marconi’s henchmen jumped in the ring and beat up Rico Gold. Marconi hit a chokeslam on Rico Gold, then tossed him. That was … not good.

TJ Marconi won a 21-man “Sink or Swim Battle Royal” at 24:45.

* Marconi got on the mic and explained he stole Dreamer’s spot when Tommy headed to the back.

7. Steve Gibki vs. Alexander Hammerstone for the Fight Factory Openweight Title. Gibki is a big, muscular guy. He’s ditched the scary, Vampiro-style facepaint. They brawled at the bell. Gibki hit a Bulldog Powerslam at 1:00. They fought to ringside. Hammerstone hit a Pump Kick, and he slammed Gibki back-first on the apron. In the ring, Hammerstone hit a high back suplex and was in charge. He hit a belly-to-belly overhead release suplex, then a second one at 4:30.

Gibki hit a spinebuster, and they were both down. He hit an Exploder Suplex and was fired up. Hammerstone hit a Dragon Suplex and a massive uranage for a believable nearfall at 7:00. Gibki hit a German Suplex and a clothesline, then a modified Jackhammer slam for the pin. Decent big-man match that didn’t overstay its welcome.

Steve Gibki defeated Alexander Hammerstone to retain the Fight Factory Openweight Title at 7:49.

* KC Navarro came out of the back. He put over Gibki and said they are best of friends. Navarro was on a prior show, was “screwed out of a title win by Matt Cardona,” and never got a rematch. He challenged Gibki to a title match at a future show.

8. Lady Frost vs. Steph De Lander vs. Allie Katch in a three-way for the Fight Factory Women’s Title. Veda Scott returned for the women’s match. De Lander is much taller, and she hit a double clothesline. She splashed Katch in a corner. Frost and Katch hit a team suplex at 1:00. Katch hit a running crossbody block on Frost. SDL pulled Frost to the ground and slugged her. They brawled at ringside. In the ring, SDL planted her foot in Katch’s throat at 3:00, then hit a snap suplex for a nearfall, then she hit a Sidewalk Slam for a nearfall.

Frost hit a top-rope crossbody block onto both of them. She hit a rolling cannonball on Steph. Katch hit a seated senton on Frost at 5:30, then a buttbump in the corner and a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. They did a Tower of Doom spot out of the corner, with SDL trying to get pins on the other two. They all traded forearm strikes. Katch hit a piledriver on Frost for a nearfall, but SDL made the save. SDL hit a Mafia Kick on Katch, and they were both down. Frost hit a somersault off the apron onto both of them on the floor at 8:30.

They brawled onto the beach and away from the ring. Katch got on top of a pickup truck and hit a moonsault to the ground on the other two! They looped the fenced-in area of the beach and brawled. Frost threw SDL into the water! SDL comically fell as she tried to get back out. Frost and Katch got back into the ring at 11:30. Allie got a backslide for a nearfall. Frost nailed a roundhouse kick to the side of Katch’s head for the pin! Good action.

Lady Frost defeated Steph De Lander and Allie Katch in a three-way to retain the Fight Factory Women’s Title at 11:41.

9. Ben Bishop vs. Jack Vaughn vs. Richard Holliday in a three-way for the Fight Factory Title. Jack is a bald indy veteran; I’ve seen him in OVW, but this is probably the first time I’ve seen him this year. This could be one of Holliday’s final indy dates, if he truly has signed an NXT deal. Again, Ben is a legit seven-footer. We got the bell, but Holliday got on the mic and declared this “content mania,” because they are “the most popular guys on social media.” (I had no idea Vaughn is online. I don’t follow him, and generally find him dull.)

Holliday hit His Signature Move (a low-blow uppercut) on Bishop at 2:00 for the first contact of the match. Holliday and Vaughn brawled. Vaughn did a slingshot to send Holliday into the turnbuckles, and he hit a superkick on Richard. Bishop got back in and hit a splash in the corner on Holliday. He splashed both opponents, then hit a bodyslam on Vaughn. He hit a big elbow drop for a nearfall, but Holliday made the save. Bishop and Holliday argued.

Bishop set up for a chokeslam, but Holliday escaped. Vaughn hit clotheslines in opposite corners, and he tossed Holliday onto Bishop at 5:30. Vaughn hit a top-rope elbow drop on Bishop for a nearfall. Holliday hit His Signature Move on Vaughn. Holliday hit the flying Fame-asser on Vaughn. Bishop hit a facewash kick on Vaughn. Holliday went for His Signature Move, but Bishop blocked it. Bishop hit a Mafia Kick on Richard and his big Sidewalk Slam at 7:30.

The ref got bumped. Holliday hit his low blow on Bishop! Tommy Invincible came out of the back. Holliday looked like he’s seen a ghost! Tommy hit a running knee and a clothesline, then a back suplex on Holliday! Bishop hit a chokeslam on Tommy. Vaughn hit a spinebuster on Bishop for a nearfall. Bishop caught Vaughn and hit a chokeslam for the pin. Okay match.

Ben Bishop defeated Jack Vaughn and Richard Holliday in a three-way to retain the Fight Factory Title at 10:30.

Final Thoughts: A decent show, and this seemed like a good atmosphere. Lethal-Janela was the standout and well worth checking out. I’m hit-or-miss on Janela’s work, but this was really good. Considering those two are both from Jersey, it’s really hard to believe they had never met in the ring before. The women’s three-way was really good and earned second. The Mathers’ four-way was really sharp for the time given and earned third. I’ll go with the women’s tag match for honorable mention.

The Rumble match was a mess, with only a handful of wrestlers in there I find interesting. The commentary team didn’t know what was going on often. The Italians’ six-man tag felt like they agreed on how the final three minutes would play out, but the rest was ‘called in the ring.’ It was a mess, and they were definitely not on the same page. The twins who jumped in the ring — it was evident they were turning on the two youngster heels. The pasta spot made me laugh, and as I said, the final couple of minutes pulled together nicely.

So, I’d recommend checking out the four matches I highlighted, and the main event, too, and skipping the rest.