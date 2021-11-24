11/24 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana, Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa in a TBS Title tournament match, CM Punk vs. QT Marshall, Cody Rhodes, Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 112)

Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena

Aired live November 24, 2021 on TNT

Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone welcomed the TV audience to the show. CM Punk’s music hit straight away and he made his way to the ring. MJF’s music hit as Punk reached the ring. He had a microphone in hand and made his way into the ring. He and Punk were across the ring from one another, and MJF smirked. Crowd chants of “asshole” and “CM Punk” alternated in the crowd. MJF said it doesn’t feel so good to get interrupted, does it Punky Brewster?

MJF said Punk had hurt his feelings last week, and it was almost as bad as that time he quit and went home like a little bitch. He then brought up the Pipe Bomb promo, and called it Punk’s best moment. MJF then called every moment of his the best MJF moment. He called Punk a one trick pony, but that he respected what he accomplished and that he was straight edge. MJF then said that Punk looked a lot like a meth addict for a guy who was straight edge, and that he’d have to drink 8 shots of whiskey to look himself in the mirror if he looked like him.

He then brought up that Punk has been asked who in AEW he looked forward to wrestling, but his name never came up. MJF claimed it was because Punk didn’t want none. He said Punk wouldn’t get the chance to back and forth with him, because he was about to finish him faster than his UFC career. MJF said he can drop all the little pipe bombs he wants, because he’s MJF and he drops nukes.

Punk retrieved a microphone and told MJF he was disappointed in him. He said they didn’t need to start there. Punk said he had no idea that his name was Maxwell, he thought MJF was “My Jealous Fan”. He then said he was in MJF’s head, and that’s probably because he had his poster on the wall. Punk said he silenced MJF last week without saying a word. He then said he had 7 days to come out here with his best stuff, and he just went with the low hanging fruit. Punk said the reality of the situation was that MJF was just a less famous Miz.

MJF replied that it was really created stuff, and almost what he wanted. He said it reminded him of Punk’s entire AEW run so far. MJF said nostalgia was a drug that causes us to misconstrue our memories, and Punk is nostalgia. He admitted he was a fan, because at one time was the best on the mic and in the ring, but now he says nothing of interest and struggled to defeat the easiest competition.

He then accused Punk of going soft, and did an impression of Punk’s promos where he made him out to be a robotic kiss ass. MJF moved on to call him PG Punk, and asked where the rebel he used to love went? He could be out here preaching hustle, loyalty, and respect. MJF addressed him as PG, and said the problem is that he can see him. He then said Punk said he was back for the Young Talent, but also said he wanted a bunch of money.

MJF said Punk sat at home for 7 years writing comics no one read, and movies no one saw. In the other company, he was the underdog that people wanted to be showcased as the number one guy, but he’s not sure he can hang anymore or if he ever could. MJF said he didn’t envy him, but he does know Punk envies him. He called himself any promoter’s dream, while Punk was a tatted up loser from the lumpiest part of the midwest.called Chicago.

He then further insulted Punk by saying he was nothing but Mr. Second Best, whether it was You Can See Me Man or the Kings of Kings, Punk was always number two. And now that he’s in AEW, MJF is that guy, because he’s better than you and you know it.

Punk said there was a little truth in what he said. He was a little scared about whether people would remember or care about him, or whether he still had it. He then said he’s not scared anymore, especially of him, because he was selling out MSG when Maxwell was marking out for Rosie O”Donnell. Punk said he had just enrolled himself at a college his parents couldn’t afford. He said Max talks too much, just like he used to, but he can’t back it up without his backup. He said it eats up MJF that he went after Darby Allin instead of him when he came to AEW, and he didn’t need a ring to beat him.

After a pause to soak up the crowd, Punk went on to say that MJF goes on about being the strongest of the four pillars, but he didn’t realize he’d already been replaced by Britt Baker. He said he’s happy to be number two with a bullet because Chicago’s the second city, not because there’s a better one, but because when it burned down they built another one right one top of it. Punk then said the only way MJF will ever be number one around here is if everyone waits around long enough for Tony to have a daughter that he can marry. He then said his first gift to Chicago was Ice Cream Bars, but his next gift would be punching him in his needle dick right here and now.

MJF started to take off his suit, but then rolled out of the ring and bailed. Punk vs. QT Marshall is up next…[c]

My Take: Fantastic promo segment. Both guys got in heavy blows, and MJF continued to build his reputation of running away and picking his spots. I’m surprised to see them have such a long promo segment this early on in their feud, because it seems like this match is still a ways off and now they’ve used some of their best material.

QT Marshall was already in the ring.

2. CM Punk vs. QT Marshall: They tied up early on, and Punk got an early advantage. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solow were ejected after being caught by the referee for interfering in the match. Punk landed several body slams, but Marshall replied with a knee to the gut. Marshall continued to work at a deliberate pace. Punk showed some fire and dumped him to the floor. He then landed a clothesline from the apron…[c]

QT dominated the commercial break, and landed a jumping Liger Bomb as the show returned for a near fall. Punk started his comeback with a lariat, and then a series of neckbreakers. He then landed a knee lift in the corner, and a short arm clothesline. Punk headed up top and landed a Macho Man Elbow. He then called for the GTS, and landed it for the pinfall victory.

CM Punk defeated QT Marshall at 10:51

Punk celebrated with the crowd after the match. Gunn Club vs. Bear Country is up next. Backstage, Tony Schiavone interviewed Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy. Christian said they had momentum, and their confidence can’t help but grow. He said when you feel that way, good things happen. Christian revealed Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy are the new #1 Contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships. He said what they have now is confidence and Christian Cage, and he would make sure they won the Tag Team Championships.

My Take: I have no earthly idea why CM Punk needed 11 minutes to put away QT Marshall. Could have gone 5 minutes there max, especially after how fired up he was after the opening promo. Shouldn’t that energy transfer somewhat? Christian seems to be taking on a bit of a darker tone, but I might be reading too much into what he was saying.