TNA Impact results (7/30): Powell’s review of Mustafa Ali vs. Jason Hotch for the TNA International Championship, Knockouts TV Title tournament matches

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,150)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Liacouras Center

Simulcast live July 30, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

[Hour One] Impact opened with a highlight package and then the standard opening aired… Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt were on commentary. Ring announcer McKenzie Mitchell delivered the introductions for the opening match…

Powell’s POV: I covered AEW Collision tonight since it started an hour before Impact, so I’m covering this show on delay. I’ll be speeding through commercial breaks whenever possible, so I won’t be keeping match times tonight.

1. Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa vs. X Division Champion Cedric Alexander and Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha Edwards). Hannifan said last week’s show was the highest-rated Impact in eight years. He thanked the fans, including those who have supported the company for the last 24 years. Slater and Sosa performed simultaneous dives on opposite sides of the ring before a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Sosa dropped Alexander with a kick. He set up for one of his signature moves, but Eddie cut him off with an elbow. Slater dropped Eddie with a kick. Sosa dropped Alexander with a Headshot and then hit the same move on Eddie. Slater, who was the legal man, hit Alexander with a Swanton 450 and got the three count.

Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa beat X Division Champion Cedric Alexander and Eddie Edwards.

Afterward, Slater took the mic and called Alexander a bum. Slater said it was unlucky how many times Alexander got lucky and pinned him in tag matches. Slater said he got his revenge and pinned the X Division Champion. Slater called for a title shot and said they would have it in a cage match at the Lockdown pay-per-view…

Powell’s POV: An action-packed opening tag match. I’m not crazy about Lockdown’s all-cage match format, but Alexander vs. Slater has reached a point where it won’t feel out of place inside a cage.

TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali was seated at a table with a bunch of security behind him. John Skyler entered the room and said he heard Ali wanted to see him. Ali told him to get every member of Order 4 in the room. Skyler turned and went face-to-chest with Mila Moore. Skyler turned back to Ali and said he had no idea what Ali just told him. Ali told him to get out. Ali told Moore to tell the rest of Order 4 that they needed to be at ringside and they couldn’t get involved in his match with Jason Hotch no matter what…

The broadcast team hyped some upcoming matches… [C]

The Concierge stood backstage with Mr. Elegance and hyped up Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance about their Knockouts Title match. He said they were also going after the Knockouts TV Title. He said they will be the Empire of Elegance. Heather asked what would happen if she and M had to meet in the finals of the Knockouts TV Title tournament. He tried to shift their focus back to the Knockouts Tag Team Titles…

Powell’s POV: I’ve been saying for the last couple of weeks in my TNA Impact audio reviews that I’d be all for a Heather vs. M finals. They have worked against one another on the independent scene as Heather Reckless and Maggie Lee. TNA has gotten a lot out of The Elegance Brand. It feels like it’s time for both women to transition away from the gimmick.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt spoke about Rebel (a/k/a Tanea Brooks) being diagnosed with terminal ALS. Highlights of Rebel from her TNA days were shown. Hannifan encouraged viewers to check out IamALS.org…

Powell’s POV: It’s great that TNA is getting involved in supporting Rebel. AEW is holding a benefit show in her honor in September. It’s been nice to see so many people come together to support Rebel, who was dealt a terrible hand, yet has handled it with class. She is truly an inspiration.

Entrances for the next match took place, and then the brackets for the Knockouts TV Title tournament were shown…

2. Thea Hail vs. Indi Hartwell in a quarterfinal tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title. Hail targeted Hartwell’s left arm. Hartwell eventually broke free and threw a couple of weak clotheslines. Hail went for a Kimura while grapevining Hartwell, who slammed her to the mat and got a two count.

Hail came right back with a top rope crossbody block. Hail performed a senton and then went for her springboard backsplash from the bottom rope, but Hartwell avoided it. Hartwell shoved Hail into the corner and hit her Hurts Donut finisher for the win.

Indi Hartwell defeated Thea Hail to advance to the semifinals of the Knockouts TV Title tournament.

The updated brackets showed that Hartwell will face M by Elegance in the semifinals…

Powell’s POV: Ouch. Hail and Hartwell are typically popular babyfaces, but you wouldn’t know that from watching this match. Rather than pick sides, the fans sat on their hands for most of the match. The wrestlers didn’t help the situation by working at such a slow pace. There are odd stretches where the audio cuts out at random times for a few seconds. While Philly fans have never been shy about dropping F-bombs, I don’t think this is a case of the sound being muted for censoring.

Backstage, AJ Francis had a hat of money. He solicited money to help with Expressions’ medical bills. He was annoyed that some random guys only contributed $40. Francis approached Rich Swann and BDE for a contribution. “Man, shut your bald-headed ass up,” BDE said before walking away. Swann looked Francis up and down and said, ‘Your big, bald ass,” and then followed BDE. Francis made the obvious point that Swann is also bald…

Powell’s POV: The bald hate epidemic continues to grow throughout pro wrestling. It’s bad enough that my bald brothers are regularly the butt of jokes, but now we have bald-on-bald insults from Swann. Say it ain’t so, Rich. Hell, even Paul Levesque has apparently been shamed (or something) into growing hair again. I’m calling on Steve Austin and Goldberg to Stunner and Spear all of these haters and restore the pride of my follically challenged friends!!!

KC Navarro was shown walking backstage while Hannifan said he would appear after the break… [C]

KC Navarro was in the ring and yelled to the Philadelphia crowd to start. Navarro, who wore a black armband with “Uncle” on it, recalled losing his TNA World Championship match last week. He said nobody was harder on him than he was. He said for a moment he felt like he didn’t belong in TNA.

Navarro said he thought about everything he’d been through, including losing his home as a child and losing his uncle recently. He thought about the kids who bullied him and said he’d never been anything and wondered if they were right.

Navarro said he thought about his days on the independent scene. He recalled getting a tryout with TNA in 2019 and hoped he would get a job, but it didn’t happen. He said maybe it’s because he felt he didn’t belong. Navarro said he wanted to be an inspiration to kids and show them that they could do anything.

Navarro pointed out his younger brothers in the front row and said they go to the same high school where he was told he’d never be anything. Navarro said they left him alone in the lunchroom to sit by himself, but he must have done something right because his boys were in the front row watching him with their friends.

A “KC” chant started. Navarro said he heard it, and he knew the world and everybody in the back heard it, because now he knows he belongs. Navarro said that you’ll have friends turn their backs on you when you keep climbing the mountain. He said you have to keep fighting. Navarro said he’ll never quit. He said just when he thought his career was over, he realized his story is just beginning.

The System’s Alisha Edwards, Eddie Edwards, Bear Bronson, Cedric Alexander, and Brian Myers came out and mocked Navarro as they walked to the ring. The System entered the ring and stood in front of Navarro while facing the hard camera. Navarro looked baffled as they delivered a promo.

Alexander said Leon Slater wants a shot at the X Division Title, but the answer is no. Eddie said Slater and Ricky Sosa are not worthy of a match against the gatekeepers known as The System.

Navarro cut them off and said it was his time. He said they want to call themselves the gatekeepers, but they all look like a bunch of bitches. Eddie said it was a big mistake. The System ganged up on Navarro and worked him over.

Fabian Aichner, Leon Slater, and Ricky Sosa ran out for the save, causing The System members to exit the ring…

Powell’s POV: The Philly crowd is really subdued tonight. Things weren’t looking good for Navarro when a fan yelled that he was boring, but he won over other fans after pointing out his brothers, which led to the brief “KC” chants. Navarro still yells too much during his promos. Somehow, Alexander actually yells even more than Navarro.

Allie was shown searching for something backstage. She spotted Daria Rae, who was on the phone, and asked if she’d seen Rosemary. Daria said Allie was up next and she would have to forfeit the titles if she didn’t find Rosemary. Allie said she’d wrestle the match on her own. Daria said that was brave of her and agreed to let her work a handicap match against the Elegance Brand if she didn’t find Rosemary in the next couple of minutes…

Hannifan hosted the injury report segment. Vincent and Dutch hadn’t been seen since they were thrown in the Lake of Reincarnation at the Hardy Compound. The Concierge recovered from his optical issues after being “misted.” Mustafa Ali and Jason Hotch were 100 percent heading into the main event. Hannifan was about to wrap up the report, but Rehwoldt interrupted him to deliver his weekly plug of how great Nic Nemeth is… [C]

The screen went black for a few seconds coming out of the break, and then Gia Miller conducted a backstage interview with Knockouts Champion Xia Brookside. Miller asked Brookside why she attacked Elayna Black and Wendy Choo after they fought to a time limit draw last week. Brookside said she did it because she can. She said last week proved her right in saying that Black isn’t as good as she thinks she is. Brookside took issue with Choo playing hero by sticking her nose in her business.

Wendy Choo walked onto the interview set. She said she wasn’t scheduled to be at Impact because she lost her tournament match last week, but she was there to talk to Brookside. Choo said she wanted to tell Brookside to her face that she’s a coward.

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella showed up and booked Brookside vs. Choo for the Knockouts Championship on next week’s show. Brookside said she would embarrass Choo, just like everyone else. Choo said they’d see about that.

Elayna Black showed up and thanked Santino and said she hopes Choo wins the match. Brookside stormed off the set. Black told Choo to shut Brookside up next week. “I’ve got you, girl,” Choo said…

[Hour Two] A preview aired for AMC’s Dead City. Negan is still kicking zombie ass…

Aimee Garcia of Dead City was shown in the crowd. She motioned for a special fan to join her. The fan stood at her side and held up a WWE title belt while wearing a t-shirt that read, “Certified Titty Inspector”…

Powell’s POV: Give Garcia credit for not dealing with an uncertified titty inspector. Fan of the year! Seriously, that guy and his t-shirt made my night.

A Tag Lines graphic was shown for the Knockouts Tag Team Title match… The Concierge introduced Heather and M, and Mr. Elegance joined them. Allie made her entrance alone while Hannifan questioned whether the Elegance Brand had something to do with Rosemary’s absence…

3. Allie vs. Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance (w/The Concierge, Mr. Elegance) for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. Allie started the match alone. The challengers got the better of Allie initially, but she put them down with a DDT and reverse DDT combo. The Concierge climbed on the apron with one of the title belts. Allie pulled the belt until the Concierge was holding the other end of the belt with his feet on the middle rope. Allie pulled him into the ring and raked his eyes.

Mr. Elegance ran in, but Allie put him down with a belt shot. Heather went after Allie, who hit her with the belt for the DQ. M jumped from the ropes, but Allie hit her with the belt…

Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance beat Allie by DQ in a handicap match, so Allie and Rosemary retain the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

Jason Hotch was shown warming up backstage, while Hannifan hyped something involving Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy for after a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Woof. They were in a tough spot without Rosemary, but they would have been better off doing an angle to get out of doing the match. On the bright side, Allie keeping the titles has me hopeful that we could see Heather vs. M in the Knockouts TV Title tournament finals.

TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy made their entrance to different music wearing goat masks. They removed the masks, and then their regular entrance theme played. The broadcast team hyped a replay of the Righteous Deletion as being available on TNA+.

Matt said it was a great night to be in Philadelphia. He said they put an end to their eight-month blood feud with The Righteous. Hardy pointed out Aimee Garcia and thanked her for being there. A special fan wearing a WrestleMania shirt was next to her, and it looked like The Certified Titty Inspector was on the other side of the new guy.

Matt said they also changed because they went into the Lake of Reincarnation. Jeff said he is The Antichrist. He said he’s the Enlightened Enigma and the Charismatic Enigma. He said he’s a sober drug addict and a sober alcoholic. Jeff said most people are too stupid to understand what that means, but he knew the fans understood him.

Matt said the Lake of Reincarnation told them that they are the GOATs. Matt said there’s no doubt that he and Jeff are the greatest tag team in the history of pro wrestling. The fans cheered and chanted “Hardy.” Matt said TNA runs on Hardy Dust. Matt said that without them, there would be no ladder match and no matches involving tables, ladders, and chairs because they created them.

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth made their entrance. They went right for Aimee Garcia and her friends (maybe they need a certified titty inspection?). Ryan said Lockdown is coming up and challenged the Hardys to put the TNA Tag Team Titles on the line against him and Nic. Matt immediately agreed. Nic started talking about holding two titles.

Santino Marella walked onto the stage. Santino asked the fans if they want to see “The Hard Boys” face the Nemeths at Lockdown. Santino booked the match. He also said Nemeth would defend the TNA World Championship against Jeff Hardy. Santino booked Ryan vs. Matt for next week.

The Nemeths went to ringside near Aimee Garcia. The Certified Titty Inspector yelled and flipped off Ryan. Garcia threw her drink at Ryan and then slapped him across the face…

Powell’s POV: TNA issued a press release on July 8 that listed Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy for the TNA World Championship as airing live on this show: “The stage is set for one of the biggest TNA World Championship Matches in company history: reigning TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth battles Jeff Hardy on Thursday, July 30, live on Thursday Night iMPACT!, airing on AMC in the United States.” Did I miss something? Why didn’t the match take place tonight? And why did Santino announce the match that had already been announced? For that matter, the Matt vs. Ryan match was also announced before tonight. Weird. By the way, Aimee Garcia played Angel Batista’s sister Jamie on Dexter. She’s also a massive upgrade over the (Ryan) Garcia who appeared on Raw this week.

Backstage, AJ Francis was still trying to collect money for Expressions. A referee gave him $20, which he put in his pocket once he turned away from her. Francis asked the Home Town Man, who said he had a tab at a local bar and had no extra cash. Home Town Man added that he hates Francis.

Elijah showed up and told Francis to leave Home Town Man alone. Francis wanted Elijah to donate. Elijah said Expressions had $10,000 loafers on when he dropped him on his head. Francis said he’s tired of Elijah disrespecting Expressions and challenged him to a steel cage match. Elijah said Francis wanted to settle something that had already been settled. He agreed to the match. Elijah told Francis to be careful what he wishes for…

Powell’s POV: I’m wishing that this show would end.

Rehwoldt hyped the other tournament match while footage of Jada Stone and Jody Threat was shown… [C]

Backstage, Santino Marella told Daria Rae that she could call him Mr. Matchmaker due to the awesome matches he made. She said she made some matches of her own. She said she didn’t care for the way the Knockouts Tag Team Title match went down, so she booked a rematch for Lockdown. She said she looked over the roster and they needed to trim the fat. Daria said Harley Hudson was at the top of her list. Santino asked why. Rae said she hadn’t won a match in months. Santino said Hudson moved to the United States to be closer to TNA because she loves it. Daria said she would be sure to tell the board that when she speaks to them about terminating Hudson’s contract…

4. Jada Stone vs. Jody Threat in a quarterfinal tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title. Both entrances were televised. Threat stood on the apron while holding up Stone and then dropped to the floor, slamming Stone on the apron. Back in the ring, Threat performed a backbreaker. Stone rallied and dropped Threat with a kick. Stone hit a split-legged moonsault for a near fall. Threat regained control and executed a German suplex. In the end, Stone performed a couple of handsprings before Threat caught her, but Stone slipped away and rolled up Threat for the three count.

Jada Parker beat Jody Threat to advance to the semifinals of the Knockouts TV Title tournament.

Afterward, Threat bumped fists and pointed at Stone, but then Hannifan said you could feel the frustration in Threat. Huh? The updated bracket showed that Stone will face the winner of Mara Sade vs. Heather by Elegance in the semifinals…

Powell’s POV: It was not a good idea to go with a pair of babyface vs. babyface matches. The fans were polite, but they were quiet during both tournament matches. It’s going to take a hell of a main event to save this show.

The broadcast team hyped the main event. Jason Hotch made his entrance and slapped hands with fans at ringside before he greeted his wife and adorbal daughter in the front row and gave them both kisses before a PIP break. [C] Mustafa Ali made his entrance with Mila Moore, Tahas Steelz, John Skyler, and Special Agent Zero during the PIP break…

5. Mustafa Ali (Mila Moore, Tahas Steelz, John Skyler, Special Agent Zero) vs. Jason Hotch for the TNA International Championship. Hannifan said Impact was trending around the world. Ali hit Hotch with an early suicide dive. Ali took a lap around the ring and glanced at Hotch’s wife and daughter. Hotch’s wife shook her head in disgust. A short time later, Ali slid under the bottom rope to the floor when Hotch avoided him. Hotch went to the middle rope and performed a moonsault onto Ali. The sound was muted while the fans chanted “holy shit.” It returned for a “TNA” chant. [C

Ali was on the top rope and wanted to superplex Hotch, who was on the second rope. Hotch reversed it and superplexed Ali through a table next to the broadcast team. The crowd was muted again for another “holy shit” chant. The fans followed up with a “this is awesome” chant. A trainer checked on both wrestlers while the referee made a slow count from the ring. The trainer spent a lot of time checking on Hotch, whose wife looked concerned. Ali returned to the ring, and Hotch barely beat the referee’s count.

Hotch came to life and turned Ali inside out with a clothesline. Hotch followed up with a wild backbreaker for a near fall. Hotch went up top and had to roll through a frog splash when Ali moved. Hotch charged at Ali, who pulled the referee in his path. REF BUMP!!!

Ali low-blowed Hotch. Ali removed Hotch’s belt and whipped him with it. Hotch’s wife shook her head again (his young daughter seemed to be doing just fine despite the punishment her dad was taking). Skyler climbed on the apron and took the belt from Ali, who shoved him to the floor. Skyler returned to the apron, but Ali ducked a charging Hotch, who collided with Skylar.

Ali covered Hotch and used the middle rope for leverage while the referee recovered and started to count, but Steelz pushed Ali’s feet off the ropes. Moore confronted Steelz, who hit her. The women traded punches before they were quickly separated by Skylar and Zero, who took them to the back. Hotch went for a jackknife pin and got a two count and then Ali reversed it for a two count of his own.

Ali powered up Hotch and put him down with a piledriver. Ali went up top and hit a 450 splash. The referee counted, but Hotch hooked Ali into a pin for a near fall that got a good rise out of the crowd. Hotch avoided a charging Ali, who crashed hard in the corner. Hotch went up top, but Ali stood up and crotched him. Ali joined Hotch on the ropes, but Hotch pushed him down and then hit a standing Ali with a double stomp. Hotch performed a frog splash and scored the pin.

Jason Hotch defeated Mustafa Ali to win the AEW International Championship.

After the match, TNA President Carlos Silva entered the ring and presented the title belt to Hotch. Streamers hot off. Hotch’s wife and daughter made it to the apron as the producer credits were shown to end the episode…

Powell’s POV: A very good match that provided a feel-good ending to a show that desperately needed one. This was a weak show overall, but at least the main event closed the show on a high note. Ali is excellent, and there’s a lot to like about Hotch in the ring. The question is whether Hotch can connect as a personality.

While I enjoyed the main event, it is insane that no matter who is in the head booker’s chair, this company’s obsession with ref bumps during main events continues. It’s been 24 years of ref bumps and other nonsense in their main event matches. Seriously, why won’t they stop? There’s no need to even tease fans with a ref bump finish as they did here. Just stop doing ref bumps and other shitty finishes, period.

On the bright side, it seems like there’s been an emphasis on elevating some younger wrestlers since the latest creative shakeup took place. Jason Hotch, KC Navarro, and Ricky Sosa are all being featured prominently (Leon Slater is in that mix of young talent, but his push is not new). Ideally, this will continue with the Knockouts TV Title tournament, but we’ll see what happens.

Overall, there is a drop in quality when TNA runs live Impacts, perhaps because they have them so infrequently. But without the TNA World Championship match that I thought was on this show, the card didn’t look very good aside from the main event and the opening tag match, which are the only two matches that delivered. I thought we might see some new additions from the recent wave of WWE talent cuts, but no such luck. John Moore will be by on Friday with his audio review of Impact for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Long live the Certified Titty Inspector!