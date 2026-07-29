AEW Dynamite results (7/29): Barnett’s review of Kenny Omega’s appearance, Willow Nightingale’s celebration, three championship matches

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By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 356)

Detroit, Michigan, at the Masonic Temple Theater

Simulcast live July 29, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

The show began with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz sitting at commentary. Excalibur ran through some segments on the show, including Willow Nightingale’s title celebration and Jon Moxley facing Komander for the International Title. A video was then shown that focused on the conflict that unfolded between Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley at the end of the Redemption PPV. Additional footage was shown of Moxley backstage watching Kenny Omega delivered a One Winged Angel, and Moxley expressing exasperation that Ospreay didn’t identity Omega as a shark at the top of the food chain.

Ospreay was interviewed by Renee Paquette outside the building when the Death Riders approached him. Daniel Garcia tried to get in his face but caught an elbow. Moxley calmed the situation down and asked Ospreay if he really wanted to do that. Ospreay told Moxley he didn’t get to pull the trigger for him, and handed the Death Riders patch back to him and told him he was out. Hangman Page then walked up and offered Ospreay some help if he needed it, but Ospreay told him he couldn’t trust Kenny so he couldn’t trust him.

Hangman said he understood the look on his face and that he knows when he gets to Wembley he’ll be the best he’s ever been. He then told him he hopes that he believes in himself.

Back in the arena, Jack Perry made his ring entrance for the opening match. He was followed by Nick Wayne and AEW National Champion Andrade El Idolo.

1. Nick Wayne vs. Jack Perry vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship: Perry blasted Andrade with a Superkick at the opening bell. Wayne and Perry then skirmished for a moment until Andrade returned fire on both of them with a double suplex. Perry took out Nick Wayne on the floor with a facebuster. Andrade then took out Perry with a dive to the floor. After a quick photo opportunity with a woman standing near the barricade, Andrade got caught with a sliced bread from Nick Wayne. All three men continued to trade strikes in the ring until all three were down on the mat…[c]

My Take: Interesting opening moments to the show with Ospreay basically declaring himself on an island with no friends. Hangman apparently spent all his time off in therapy, apparently? Seemed almost unsettlingly positive.