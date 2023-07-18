Darby Allin on teaming with Sting, recalls throwing up prior to CM Punk’s first match in AEW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Darby Allin made a recent appearance on the Lost Signals podcast and was was asked how he ended up aligned with Sting on AEW television. “Yeah, it was never my idea, because I wouldn’t want to put myself in those shoes,” Allin said. “I never wanted to be the guy like, ‘Yo, Tony, why don’t I become world champion?’ Like no shit, Sherlock. I didn’t want to be the guy, ‘Yeah, I got a good idea, I want to team with Sting,’ because everybody wants to team with Sting on paper.

“It just naturally started happening and they saw the chemistry I had with him, and they just said, ‘Yeah, this is the guy, like Darby is kind of like the Sting whisperer in a way.’ And I had a bunch of meetings with him and flew down to his house in Texas and rolling around in the ring, and I kinda talked him into getting back in the ring live. We have such a good connection that no one gets to see, behind the scenes and stuff like that. It’s awesome. But I believe at the end of the day, that was probably Tony’s (Khan) idea.”

Allin also spoke about being the first person to wrestle CM Punk in AEW. “I remember that day very vividly,” recalled Allin. “A lot of stress, a lot of stress, like Punk coming back and being his first match. I had a feeling if it fell apart, it was going to fall on me. I was throwing up that day. I was so nervous that day. Sting came up to me and he’s like, ‘I know you’re not a religious man, but can I say a prayer for you?’ I was like over the trashcan like, sure.” Watch the full interview below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Allin also spoke about when he first felt like he made it, the AEW Fight Forever video game, whether he still “geeks out” over what he’s doing, the bands he listens to, facing Jeff Hardy, Nick Wayne arriving in AEW, and more. The video also includes an interview with Chris Jericho.