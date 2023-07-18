What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

July 18, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship

-Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee vs. “Los Lotharios” Angel and Humberto

-Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin

-Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Axiom and Scrypts

-Tony D’Angelo’s homecoming

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

