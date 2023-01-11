NXT Vengeance Day lineup: Title matches set for the February event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event that will be held on Saturday, February 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center.

-Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller in a steel cage match for the NXT Championship

-Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin for the NXT Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: It looks like Waller needs to come up with a new finisher since he won’t be able to start at ringside. Jayne and Dolin were the co-winners of a 20-woman battle royal on Tuesday’s NXT to earn the show at the NXT Women’s Championship. The venue has a listed capacity of 19,000, but it’s currently configured for 4,565 fans. The event will stream live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internationally.