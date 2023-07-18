NXT TV results (7/18): Moore’s review of Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio for the NXT NA Title, Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee vs. Los Lotharios, Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin, Tony D’Angelo’s homecoming

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live July 18, 2023 on USA Network

Highlights from last week’s NXT show aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams made their entrances. Trick took the mic and introduced Melo to the crowd. Melo said he wants to do his “I am him” thing this week, but last week was a “miss” for him. Melo talked about how he and Trick were about to beat one of the top teams in WWE, but Ilja Dragunov decided to “help” Melo. Ilja Dragunov made his entrance.

Ilja said he didn’t want to get in Melo’s business, but if Damian Priest used his briefcase to take the NXT title to the main roster. Ilja said he wants to face Melo at Great American Bash. Ilja said Melo lost because he lost control. Melo said he had everything under control and stays mellow. Melo said he acknowledges how good Ilja is based on how he took it to Bron Breakker. Melo said he doesn’t know how Ilja can keep up that maniac pace.

Ilja said one thing he does more than everyone else, is give everything. He said when he steps in the ring everyone feels something. Ilja said Melo will see defeat at the Great American Bash. Melo talked about how he feels the weight of the championship, the animosity from the back, and the criticism from the world. He said he also feels everything.

Melo said it’ll be a fight at Great American Bash. Melo said no one is more than Ilja. Melo said in the end he’ll be swimming in W’s and Ilja will feel Melo at Great American Bash. He said he’ll hit different. Ilja said Melo better hit different or else Melo’s building will fall apart. Ilja said it doesn’t matter how great Melo think he is, The Mad Dragon will blow a fire Melo can’t control. Melo said he’ll blow the fire out and for one person it’ll be champagne, and pain for the other person. Vic Joseph hyped Great American Bash…

Wes Lee was in the Locker Room. He was approached by Mustafa Ali who berated Lee for allowing Dom Mysterio to get a title shot before him. Ali said he wants to face the greatest champion at Great American Bash. Lee said he’ll make it there. Ali said he’s already there, and Lee has to get there…

Vic hyped Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship…

Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza made their entrance…[c]