AEW Dynamite viewership for the two title match show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 835,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 886,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished ninth in the 18-49 demographic with a .32 in the cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 696,000 viewers for USA Network.



