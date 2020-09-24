09/24 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Road Warrior Animal death, COVID-19 outbreak in pro wrestling, Retribution faction, WWE Clash of Champions predictions, NXT and AEW Dynamite discussion

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: Road Warrior Animal death, COVID-19 outbreak in pro wrestling, Retribution faction, WWE Clash of Champions predictions, NXT and AEW Dynamite discussion, and more (102:38)…

Click here for the September 24 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ring of Honor's PJ Black discussing the ROH Pure Title tournament beginning on ROH Wrestling TV this weekend, ROH's COVID-19 safety precautions, his run in WWE as Justin Gabriel with The Nexus, wrestling as The Bunny, and more...