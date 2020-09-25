WWE Clash of Champions, WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Jimmy Garvin

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Clash of Champions will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The show is headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the WWE Universal Championship, and Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match for the WWE Championship. Join me for live coverage beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET, and the main card beginning at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The show features the final hype for Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Join me for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are available on Saturday morning along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews are available on Saturday mornings, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members will premiere tomorrow morning.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is October 10 in Madrid, Spain. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then. In fact, it seems highly unlikely that WWE would be allowed to venture overseas due to travel restrictions.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed outside of Jacksonville, Florida is December 2 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena. The company recently postponed the other shows that were listed ahead of this event.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s next event is the continuation of the G1 Climax tournament on Sunday morning in Hyogo, Japan at Kobe World Hall. The next events will be Tuesday and Wednesday in Tokyo at Korakuen Hall.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website.

-Ring of Honor has no live event dates listed on its website. The company taped television recently in Baltimore, Maryland.

-MLW’s will be returning with new television shows in November. The company will not announce the location of its October tapings.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates for their standalone events as of this update, but they are involved in the United Wrestling Network weekly pay-per-view series.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jimmy Garvin (James Williams) is 68.



