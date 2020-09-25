NJPW Strong preview: The first round of the Lion’s Break Crown tournament

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Logan Riegel vs The DKC in a Lion’s Break Crown tournament match.

-Clark Connors vs. Jordan Clearwater in a Lion’s Break Crown tournament match.

-Danny Limelight vs Barrett Brown in a Lion’s Break Crown tournament match.

-Adrian Quest vs. Blake Christian in a Lion’s Break Crown tournament match.

Powell's POV: The winners of the top two matches will meet in the second round, and the winners of the bottom two matches will meet in the second round. NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World.



