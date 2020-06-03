AEW Dynamite preview: Two title matches advertised, two additional matches FTR sit-down interview 

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody vs. Jungle Boy for the TNT Championship.

-Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana.

-Big Swole vs. Nyla Rose.

-“The FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a sit-down interview conducted by Tony Schiavone.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dynamite was taped last Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place with no fans present. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review every week.



