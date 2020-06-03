NXT TV preview: Two matches and Prime Target set for tonight’s Takeover: In Your House go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-El Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Drake Maverick in the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament.

-Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae.

Powell’s POV: The NXT Takeover: In Your House matches featuring Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream, and Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship will get the “Prime Target” treatment. This episode was taped last Wednesday in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.



