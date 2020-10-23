WWE Hell in a Cell, Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory, WWE Smackdown on FS1, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Carmella, Harris Twins

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Hell in a Cell will take place on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The show features Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in a Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in an I Quit match inside Hell in a Cell for the WWE Universal Championship, and Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Join me for live coverage beginning with the Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET.

-Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory will be held on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios. The show is headlined by Eric Young vs. Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship. Join John Moore for his live review beginning with the one-hour pre-show that airs on AXS-TV at 6CT/7ET, and the main show at 7CT/8ET on pay-per-view and FITE TV.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on FS1 tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight. Smackdown was bumped to FS1 due to the World Series and will return to Fox next week.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are available on Saturday morning along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews are available on Saturday mornings, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members will premiere tomorrow morning.

-The next live events listed on the WWE website are NXT shows in Atlanta, Nashville, and Evansville on December 17-19. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then. In fact, it seems highly unlikely that WWE would be allowed to venture overseas due to travel restrictions.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed outside of Jacksonville, Florida is December 2 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s next events are this weekend in Saitama on Saturday, and Chiba on Sunday.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any live events on their website aside from Saturday’s Bound For Glory.

-Ring of Honor has no live event dates listed on its website. The company taped television again last week in Baltimore, Maryland.

-MLW’s will be returning with new television shows in November.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ron and Don Harris are 59.

-Carmella (Leah Van Dale) is 33.