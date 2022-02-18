WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Goldberg meet face to face.

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship.

–The contract signing for Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville at Elimination Chamber.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was taped last week in New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center due to the crew traveling to Saudi Arabia for tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber event. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review.