AEW Dynamite viewership for the beginning of the Eliminator Tournament

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 753,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 826,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished 13th in the 18-49 demographic with a .30 in the cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 644,000 viewers and a .16 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network. Both shows ran opposite the World Series, which produced 8.95 million viewers for Fox.



