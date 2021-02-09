AEW Beach Break and NXT poll results

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The February 3 AEW Dynamite “Beach Break” themed episode produced an B grade from 34 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A and C finished tied for second with each getting 24 percent of the vote.

-The February 3 NXT television show scored an A grade from 66 percent of our poll voters. B finished second with 24 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the nod to NXT as the better of the two episodes during last week’s Dot Net Weekly audio show. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.