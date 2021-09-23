NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock and WWE Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Rampage Brown vs. Nathan Frazer vs. A-Kid to become No. 1 contender to the NXT UK Championship

-Wolfgang vs. Teoman in a NXT UK Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender semifinal tournament match.

-Isla Dawn vs. Jinny.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons is on a cruise ship with bad wifi (I’m jealous). His written reviews and members’ exclusive audio reviews will return next week.