AEW Dynamite moving to TBS in January, AEW Rampage to remain on TNT

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite will move to TBS beginning with the company’s first show of the new year on January 5, 2022. However, Variety.com reports that AEW Rampage continue airing Friday nights on TNT.

Powell’s POV: Both shows were originally slated to make the jump to TBS. Dynamite’s move was triggered by TNT acquiring the rights to a package of NHL games to go along with the network’s NBA deal. This Friday’s Rampage is a two-hour special, which has triggered some fan speculation that it could be a test drive for the show adding an extra hour to the show, but there’s no indication in the Variety piece of that happening.