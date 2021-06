CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch announced that they are getting married today. Rollins revealed the news via Instagram. See his post at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to Rollins and Lynch on their big day. The couple announced the birth of their daughter Roux late last year.