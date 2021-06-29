What's happening...

6/29 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat tag match for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Xia Li and Boa vs. Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas in a mixed tag match, Cameron Grimes in action

June 29, 2021

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV 
Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)
Aired June 29, 2021 on USA Network

A narrated teaser aired to recap events from last week as well as hype up this week’s NXT show…

Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, and Wade Barrett were on commentary.

1. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai to become number one contender to the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. Madness ensued. Shirai ended up hitting Kai and Gonzalez with a moonsault. Blackheart hit Kai and Gonzalez with a suicide dive. Moon hit Kai and Gonzalez with a top rope cannonball. Stark hit Kai and Gonzalez with a dive. The show cut to picture-in-picture. [c]

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.