Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s Slammiversary go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Tuesday’s television show.

-Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, and Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae, Susie, Alisha Edwards, Havok, and Nevaeh in a ten-woman tag match.

-Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo contract signing for the Knockouts Title match at Slammiversary.

-Ace Austin returns to his roots to train for Slammiversary.

-Moose and a mystery partner vs. Tommy Dreamer and Crazzy Steve.

-Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake vs. Team XXXL.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesday on AXS TV and will be back in its usual time slot of 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between and will focus on Scott Steiner. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the show airs on Tuesdays. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are available on Wednesdays. Join us for live coverage of Impact Wrestling Slammiversary on Saturday, July 18.



