By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The premiere edition of The Miz hosted “Cannonball” on USA Network delivered 771,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: The show finished 19th in the 18-49 demographic. I assume the show would have topped two million viewers had Marjo been included.